All Paul Staehle wants for Christmas this year is your prayers as he and Karine Martins get ready for baby

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle hints at marital problems with his wife Karine Martins ahead of the holiday season.

With all the drama that the couple has going on recently, Paul told fans that he only wants one thing for the holidays on his Instagram story Saturday.

“Next pages are my Amazon.com wishlist!!!!” Paul wrote on his Instagram story captured by In Touch.

The next page had a picture of a blank Amazon wishlist and gifs of the words “prank” and “just kidding”

“Just joking,” Paul wrote on the pic. “Only thing I want is prayers.”

This comes one day after he confessed that his marriage needed help from a higher power.

He previously revealed on his Instagram story Friday that he keeps his wedding band on a chain around his neck next to his cross.

He claimed it was because his marriage to Karine “needs Jesus.”

Paul’s abuse allegations

Paul and Karine have both accused each other of abuse throughout the course of their three-year marriage.

Karine accused him of rape and physical abuse, while Paul also accused her of physical assault and putting glass in his food.

After the allegations came out, the couple was fired from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

However, after reports of their firings came out, Paul released a statement challenging the notion that they were fired.

“We were not fired or reprimanded. We were given time to deal with our family matters privately. Our payments and income [were] not affected. TLC and Sharp have both been very considerate [of] our situation,” Paul wrote in the statement on his Instagram story.

The couple confirmed to Us Weekly that they filed a restraining order against each other in August but they both withdrew their restraining orders in September.

The couple is trying to move on

Despite their tumultuous marriage, Paula and Karine are trying to keep their marriage intact since they have one child together and another on the way.

Paul announced on Instagram that even though they have been fired from 90 Day Fiance, they will still be documenting their lives.

“It is Karine’s Dream to begin a career in cosmetology. This new series I am producing will be documenting her journey along the way as she meets new friends to help her accomplish her dream,” Paul captions the video. “I am not sure where we will be publishing it at this time. I have not seen her this happy in a long time. So hopefully this continues in a positive direction.”

He adds, “My content for myself involves some high risk situations in the Amazon Jungle in search of the truth of some recent discoveries and ancient legends in the area.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.