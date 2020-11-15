90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle releases a statement after reportedly being fired from TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? personality Paul Staehle and his wife, Karine Martins, have reportedly been fired by TLC.

However, Paul Staehle released a statement this weekend denying that the couple was let go and offered another explanation as to why they won’t appear on the next season of one of the spin-off series.

As previously reported, the couple made serious allegations of domestic abuse against one another, and each filed protection orders in July. The 37-year-old offered a lengthy statement over the weekend explaining his marital issues with Karine and why they are currently living in Brazil.

Karine accused her husband of sexual abuse and withholding her green card in an attempt to control her.

Paul, on the other hand, claimed that the allegations were false and his Brazilian wife was manipulated into filing a protective order by fans who acted as her translator and added that she had to be rescued.

After meeting online, Paul traveled to Brazil to meet Karine in person. Despite not speaking the same language and experiencing financial difficulties from the beginning, the couple managed to stay together.

In 2017, Paul and Karine married in Brazil and welcomed a son, Pierre Martins Staehle, in March 2019. The couple is currently expecting their second child together due February 2021.

Paul denies being fired by TLC

Paul took to his Instagram Stories to deny the reports that he and Karine were fired by TLC due to their domestic violence allegations.

“We were not fired or reprimanded. We were given time to deal with our family matters privately. Our payments and income [were] not affected. TLC and Sharp have both been very considerate [of] our situation,” Paul wrote in his statement.

Paul also teased a possible return to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in the future but says he will keep fans up-to-date with his family on Youtube and other social media outlets.

“We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off camera. We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives. We will be posting some positive highlights on our social media and YouTube,” he continued.

Karine remains silent on social media

Paul’s wife, Karine, has remained silent since filing for a restraining order in July of this year and has not publicly corroborated any of her husband’s statements. Her last Instagram update was on June 21, 2020.

Paul offered an explanation for Karine’s silence in his statement.

“Karine is refraining from social media because of the extreme negativity,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

Paul also claims that the couple’s financial issues are behind them and he makes money on the internet. He did not explain how he makes money online but wrote that he is “successfully independently paying for everything.”

The Louisville, Kentucky native says that he will hold press interviews soon but cannot offer a video conference due to the internet quality in Tonantins, Brazil where he currently resides with his family.

During the tumultuous period in their marriage, their storyline was airing on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Consequently, they did not appear in the Tell-All event.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.