90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata still experiences depression, says the people around her make it worse

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata hasn’t talked about her mental health in a while, but that doesn’t mean her struggles are over. Kalani recently confessed that she’s been experiencing bouts of depression and it’s being exacerbated by the people around her.

The mom-of-two didn’t reveal who those people are, but from what we’ve seen, she spends most of her time with her family, her sons, and her husband Asuelu Pulaa.

Given that the couple has been going through some major marital issues, she could very well be referring to him.

After the pair’s recent appearance on 90 Day Diaries, viewers are wondering if this could be the end for Kalani and Asuelu.

Kalani has admitted to considering a divorce from her Samoan husband in the past and if her marital issues are adding to her depression, that speaks volumes.

Kalani Faagata says people around her are exacerbating her anxiety

The 90 Day Fiance star recently opened up about her ongoing mental health challenges on social media during a Q&A session.

“Do you feel your depression has gotten better over the years?” asked one Instagram user.

Kalani shared the question on her Instagram story and responded via video.

“No, not at all,” she remarked. “I think that I have stupidly surrounded myself with lots of people and things that exacerbate the issue.”

Asuelu might be in the mix of people that are adding to her depression, but Kalani said there were “a lot” of people adding to that.

The reality TV personality currently lives with her parents and they’ve always had a good relationship.

Asuelu’s family is another story, but after all their blowout on the last season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kalani swore to wash her hands clean of them.

However, Asuelu might have made amends with his mom and sister and they could be the ones adding to Kalani’s depression.

Kalani Faagata is keeping busy with Savage X Fenty

The 90 Day Fiance star is going through a rough time right now and the pandemic only added more stress to her life.

“The pandemic has sucked every last bit of serotonin out of me,” wrote Kalani on the Instagram post.

Nonetheless, the hot mama is keeping busy and making some money in the process after being nabbed as an ambassador for Rihanna’s brand, Savage X Fenty.

People have been loving the sexy lingerie photos that Kalani has been posting while clad in an array of outfits from the line.

The 33-year-old has been showing us different sides to her as well. In her latest ad for the brand, she went goth in black lingerie, black nails, and dark lips.

The TLC star got a slew of compliments from viewers for embracing a whole new side.

