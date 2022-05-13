Kalani Faagata goes goth in black Savage X Fenty lingerie, black nails and dark lips 

Kalani Faagata poses in lingerie. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata shared new pictures in black lingerie on her social media.

The reality star recently announced that she became an ambassador for Savage x Fenty, and she seemed to be taking her job seriously with multiple lingerie photoshoots.

The California native and mother to Oliver and Kennedy hadn’t posted for the last month, and her return to Instagram received a warm welcome.

Kalani Faagata posts black lingerie pictures in Savage x Fenty

Kalani sat on a swing as she posed for the camera. She channeled a gothic look in the seductive photos.

Kalani’s hair was half up and half down, with a small ponytail on top of her head. She rocked dark lips and dark eyeshadow as she looked down at the ground in the first photo. She wore a lacy black bra that supported her ample cleavage.

She paired the black lace bra with a sheer lace short sleeve robe. Kalani had dark, pointy acrylic nails that went with her sultry theme. Her high-waisted boyshorts said Savage X Fenty across the waistband.

She cleverly captioned the photo, “Back into the swing of things @savagexfenty#savagexambassador.”

Kalani serves as an ambassador for Savage x Fenty

Rihanna’s lingerie brand utilizes many reality tv stars and influencers to promote the line. Kalani is one of many ambassadors for Savage x Fenty, and she announced her new role with the company in February.

Kalani wrote about her new ambassadorship and thanked fans for their support. She said, “Thank you all for the incredibly kind comments. You all have been by my side, loudly rooting for me, for the past few years and I’m beyond grateful. I hope that someone makes you all feel as special as you’ve made me feel.”

Kalani drops a hint about her relationship status with Asuelu

Many 90 Day Fiance fans have speculated about the status of Kalani’s relationship with her husband, Asuelu Pulaa. Asuelu came from Samoa to be with Kalani and their two sons.

The two often argued on 90 Day Fiance over Asuelu’s immaturity and fans think they are headed for divorce.

She addressed the question in a Q&A session on her Instagram page. Fans asked questions about her upbringing and religious background. But the real tea came when a fan addressed the rumors about her breakup with Asuelu head-on.

A fan asked, “Are you and Asuelu still together?”

Kalani teased, “I’ll explain at the end of the month.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.