90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata struggles with mental health

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata says she struggles with mental health. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Kalani Faagata gets real about her struggles with mental health. Asuelu’s wife did not hold back in sharing what she’s dealing with lately.

Fans have expressed their worry for Kalani after she talked about her battle with depression among other things. Despite it all, the mother of two remains strong for the sake of her sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata opens up about mental health

Kalani Faagata dished about the status of her mental health and it sounds concerning. During a brief Q&A session on Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance star revealed her struggles mentally.

Kalani noted that 2021 has been hard for her so far. She said a lot of unfortunate things happen to her lately, which really affected her mental state.

For one, the 90 Day Fiance star lost her grandfather, who passed away in January. Kalani also noted that she gained 25 pounds, which is not helping her self-esteem at all.

Kalani added that she’s having a hard time sleeping lately because of her anxiety. She said it has gotten so bad that she “[doesn’t] have the willpower to do anything anymore.”

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata opens up about her mental health. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani staying strong for sons

But despite her struggles, Kalani Faagata continues to be strong for the sake of her children, Oliver and Kennedy. The 90 Day Fiance alum considers them her motivation to get through her depression.

This isn’t the first time Kalani opened up about her mental health. Last year, the reality star said she was “going deeper and deeper into depression, to a degree that [she hasn’t] seen for a few years.”

At the time, the 90 Day Fiance star assumed it was partly due to being in quarantine. However, some think Asuelu Pulaa has a role in it too.

90 Day Fiance: Kalani and Asuelu Pulaa update

It’s no secret that Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata has a rather rocky marriage — at least at some point. The 90 Day Fiance couple has their fair share of ups and downs, most of which were documented on the show.

One of the issues they have that stood out the most was Kalani’s family drama with Asuelu’s mother, Lesina, and sister, Tammy. The Pulaa ladies have been very vocal about their disapproval of Kalani and her marriage with Asuelu.

The 90 Day Fiance stars also demanded money from Asuelu, showing no sign of concern to his wife and kids. At one point, Lesina even said she doesn’t care about her son’s children and that all she wants is to get money from him.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.