90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata shows concern for Samoans, uses fame to help

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata showed her support to her fellow Samoans. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata continues to embrace her Samoan roots. The wife of Asuelu Pulaa has always been proud of her heritage, something she seemed to instill in her sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

Recently, Kalani impressed many of her fans for showing concern to the people of Samoa. The TLC star addressed one of the many problems of the country and promptly took action in her own simple way.

90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata uses platform for a good cause

It looks like Kalani Faagata is putting her reality TV fame to good use. The 90 Day Fiance alum took to Instagram earlier this week to spread awareness about a serious problem in Samoa.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In her Instagram Stories, Asuelu Pulaa’s wife revealed that many Samoans do not have access to clean water. Kalani goes on to encourage her followers who have “anything extra” to donate. Kalani acknowledged that things have been tough for a lot of people right now so she’s very grateful to those who already donated.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb shared that all proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to provide water tanks for the people of Samoa.

At this age and time, it’s hard to think that such a condition still exists. But the sad reality is that it’s still happening in many third world countries.

Kalani embraces Samoan roots

This is not the first time Kalani Faagata showed concern to Samoa. The 90 Day Fiance star had similar advocacies in the past, all for the benefit of Samoans.

Aside from showing support to such causes, Kalani also proved her love and pride for her Samoan roots. Asueulu Pulaa’s wife recently paid tribute to her father, Low, who is a proud Samoan.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb shared a throwback photo of herself as a kid, being cuddled by Low. Another shot showed his dad doting on his grandchildren, Oliver and Kennedy. There were also photos of Kalani’s mom, Lisa. She adorably referred to her dad as “#SamoanFabio.”

Kalani also shared a heartwarming post about her late grandfather, who is also a Samoan. She said she’ll miss the way he made everyone laugh with his jokes. She also thanked him for the fun memories they have, especially when they visited Samoa.

90 Day Fiance: Kalani and Asuelu Pulaa update

Meanwhile, many are wondering where Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa stand in their relationship now. The 90 Day Fiance couple had a rather rocky relationship last year, which almost ended their marriage.

The two have been working hard to make things work. For a time, the couple seemed to successfully settle their issues. But that might be short-lived as the pandemic presents new problems for them.

Previously, 90 Day Fiance’s Kalani Faagata said that at this point in their marriage, she sometimes feels like they’re co-workers, not husband and wife. She also revealed that one of their main struggles is communication.

Despite the challenges, Kalani and Asuelu are sticking with each other. They continue to work on their differences for the sake of their kids.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.