90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren gets no love from baby Mylah as she cries for her mom Yara

Jovi Dufren shared a video of what parenting can sometimes be like for him and Yara Zaya with their daughter Mylah. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jovi Dufren shared a video that he described as indicative of how parenting sometimes goes with his and Yara Zaya’s daughter Mylah.

The video showed Jovi walking with Mylah in his arms trying to make her happy as Mylah reached out and cried for her mom Yara.

Yara walked behind them and filmed the interaction as she encouraged Mylah to be with her dad.

90 Day Fiance fans first saw Jovi and Yara on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. Since then, viewers have watched Yara through her pregnancy and the birth of Mylah. Season 6 of Happily Ever After? captured Jovi and Yara’s new life as parents.

They have also appeared on 90 Day Diaries, Pillow Talk, and Yara was a guest on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All.

Jovi Dufren got no love from his daughter Mylah in a recent video

Jovi shared a video to his Instagram page where he was carrying Mylah while walking down a busy street. Mylah was crying and reaching out for her mom and Jovi tried to skip and make Mylah more happy with him.

Yara was behind the pair filming them as Mylah kept upsettingly saying, “Mama.”

Yara said back to Mylah, “Be with daddy a little bit. Be with daddy, just a little bit. Daddy loves you.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the caption of his post, Jovi wrote, “The things we do to keep our kids happy can be entertaining. Some days Mylah only wants Yara, some days she only wants me.”

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya’s daughter Mylah has her own Instagram page

Both Jovi and Yara share pictures and videos of Mylah on their Instagram pages but Mylah also does have an Instagram of her own that is run by her mom Yara.

90 Day fans can get a good impression of baby Mylah and her big personality from the three social platforms.

Most recently, a series of photos was shared on Mylah’s Instagram of her having an attitude while being a messy painter.

On Jovi’s page, he shared a sweet father-daughter moment of Mylah laying in his arms as he just woke up.

Yara has also captured Mylah’s sassy side in a photo that captured her in “boss mood.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.