Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren’s daughter Mylah shows her sassy side while painting

Baby Mylah, the daughter of Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, showed off her personality and painting skills in recent photos. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Yara Zaya, and Jovi Dufren’s daughter Mylah is quite popular among fans, and she also commands a social media presence that is run by her mom.

Mylah recently delivered a whole lot of sass and cuteness while painting and the moment was shared with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram.

The one-and-a-half-year-old’s personality shined through the photos that showed off her painting skills. Mylah ended up with a ton of paint all of her in the process.

Yara unexpectedly found out she was pregnant with Mylah shortly after arriving in America on the K-1 visa to marry Jovi. Mylah was born in September of 2020 and has been featured on the show from the time of her birth.

After Jovi and Yara’s original time on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, they appeared on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? where their new life as parents was highlighted.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya’s daughter Mylah’s painting skills and sass were apparent in a recent photo

Baby Mylah was dressed in a white onesie with matching white bows that held her hair in pigtails in photos that showed off her painting skills.

Mylah has her own Instagram page that is run by Yara, where 90 Day fans can catch a glimpse at Mylah’s cuteness and growing personality.

The first out of three photos featured Mylah’s finished art project. Mylah sat looking up at the camera with a spirited expression as the paint was all over her face, outfit, and legs.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The other two photos showed Mylah in the act of painting.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya’s daughter is already well-traveled

Jovi and Yara are known to have been avid travelers before getting married and having their baby girl. Now that they have settled into parenting life, Mylah is also becoming well-traveled.

According to Jovi and Yara, Mylah has already been to six states and the trio recently took an international trip together.

For now, the three of them are still living in Louisiana where Jovi is from but a move has been imminent for some time based on Jovi’s answers to 90 Day fans’ questions on the topic.

Jovi asserted that it is between Florida and Texas as to where they want to live next.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.