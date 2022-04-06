90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya posts adorable ‘Boss mood’ picture of baby Mylah

Yara Zaya shared baby Mylah’s ‘Boss mood’ to 90 Day Fiance fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya’s baby girl Mylah has a lot of personality that the 90 Day Fiance parents love to show off on social media.

The sassy one-and-a-half-year-old born in September of 2020 has her own Instagram page run by Yara. However, some of the cutest Mylah content comes from Yara’s Instagram stories that depict everyday life with her.

In Yara’s recent Instagram story, she shared a picture of Mylah with a grimace on her face and added, “Boss mood,” to describe her daughter.

Jovi and Yara found out they were unexpectedly pregnant with Mylah on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. Yara spent most of her pregnancy alone in New Orleans due to Jovi’s work schedule and the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple’s new life as parents was highlighted during Season 6 of Happily Ever After? and most recently on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries.

Yara Zaya showed off a picture of baby Mylah in ‘Boss mood’ to 90 Day Fiance fans

Yara captured a charming moment with baby Mylah where 90 Day fans could see a spark of attitude.

Mylah held up a Cheeto Puff, known to be her favorite from 90 Day Diaries, and had a skeptical look on her face as she did.

In the photo, Mylah was wearing denim pants and a denim jacket with layered necklaces, velcro shoes, and her hair in two high pigtails.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Yara wrote a caption over the photo saying, “Boss mood.”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya have been advocating for Ukraine on social media

Ukrainian native Yara has not been back home to Ukraine since arriving in America on the K-1 visa in early 2020.

Now that Ukraine has been invaded by Russia and there is a continued war raging in her country, Yara has been vocal on social media.

She often gives updates on the safety and well-being of her friends and family. She has gone so far as to say that she wanted to go back to her home country and fight for it, a common trend among Ukrainian celebrities.

Jovi has been very active on his Instagram by resharing different news stories and places where people can donate to Ukrainians.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.