Yara Zaya on Ukraine attack: ‘I want to pack my backpack and go defend my country’

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya has been outspoken in defense of her home country Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. She most recently said she wanted to join the resistance in Ukraine.

Yara used her Instagram Stories to share several pro-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posts and assert that she wished she could defend her country against Russia’s attack.

The social media position Yara has taken comes on the heels of her interview with Fox News, where she spoke out about how the war in Ukraine is affecting the people there and her personally.

Yara also said that she didn’t think she could do much but wanted to express her feelings anyway in her Instagram statement.

Yara Zaya spoke to 90 Day Fiance fans about wishing she could join the fight in Ukraine against Russia

Yara used her vast Instagram platform to post her feelings on what she wished she could do about the war in Ukraine where she comes from.

She reshared a post showing Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in military gear and added a caption saying, “I can’t already sit at home and worry. I want to pack my backpack and go to defend my country.”

She finished by saying, “I know I can’t do much, but that how I feel.”

Yara’s position on defending her country is in stark contrast to some of her fellow 90 Day castmates. In particular, Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance’s Sasha Larin said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was justified.

Yara Zaya has not been back to Ukraine since Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance

Yara came from Ukraine to America during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, where she quickly got pregnant and married her now-husband Jovi Dufren within the first 90 days of her arrival.

Since then, the couple welcomed their daughter Mylah, have moved out of New Orleans but continue to live in Louisiana, and have done a lot of domestic traveling.

Yara has expressed her desire to visit Ukraine on several occasions, both on and off-camera. She has also threatened Jovi with taking Mylah back with her to Ukraine to be raised by herself and her mother if Jovi didn’t meet her needs in America.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.