90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren shows off beach photo with baby Mylah, says she’s already traveled to 6 states

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After stars Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are making sure their baby girl Mylah is as well-traveled as they are.

Dad Jovi revealed that their baby girl has already been to six states at just under one year old.

He uploaded an Instagram post of him posing with his worldly daughter in a beachy destination.

In the picture, Jovi sits in a red beach chair while sporting yellow swim trunks.

He holds baby Mylah in between his legs as she’s protected by the shade from a large beach umbrella.

“Baby girl enjoying her time on the beach,” Jovi captioned the post. “She’s already traveled to 6 states, with so much more to come in her future. I’m so excited for her to see the world.”

Based on his caption, the six states Mylah has been to are just the start of her travel journey.

Which six states have Jovi and Yara’s daughter been to?

Viewers know that one of the states Mylah has been to is Jovi’s home state of Louisiana, where she was born.

As far as travel goes, Mylah has most recently been to California.

Jovi uploaded a pic of him and Mylah chilling in Beverly Hills.

Mylah also celebrated the Fourth of July with her family in Houston, Texas.

She also spent some quality time with her dad in Nashville, Tennessee for Father’s Day.

Yara has also documented some of Mylah’s travel journeys. She uploaded a picture of her, Jovi and Mylah in New York City.

It seems quite possible that Jovi and Mylah’s beach pic was taken in Mylah’s sixth travel location.

Jovi and Yara are going through drama on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jovi and Yara recently reunited after Jovi had to go on a lengthy business trip.

The pair decided they needed time to themselves and decided to take a trip to Miami.

In the most recent episode, viewers watched in horror as Jovi brought Yara to a strip club. The final straw for Yara was when Jovi blew a kiss to a scantily-clad stripper during her routine.

Yara and Jovi got into a fight in the parking lot with Jovi refusing to see things from Yara’s perspective.

Jovi’s mom, Gwen, even seemed to side with Yara after hearing his complaints that Yara’s not fun anymore.

“Jovi’s been saying she’s boring and she’s not fun,” Gwen told cameras. “I don’t think Jovi’s being completely honest about what’s going on, and I don’t know what he’s thinking because obviously, Yara is being a mom. He’s being very rude. He needs to rethink that, and they need to figure things out.”

Fortunately, based on recent social media posts, it seems that the two have gotten past the issues and are directing their focus towards raising their baby girl Mylah.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.