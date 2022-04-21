90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren and his daughter Mylah have precious father-daughter moment

Jovi Dufren shared a cherished moment he had with his daughter Mylah with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren shared an adorable moment with his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Mylah after she crawled in bed with him.

Through his Instagram, Jovi posted a video of Mylah laying on his chest as she embraced him while the song “You Are My Sunshine” played in the background.

Jovi’s caption noted that Mylah was the most special part of his life.

Yara became pregnant very shortly after arriving in America on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, and she gave birth to Mylah in September of 2020.

Jovi and Yara’s life as new parents was highlighted in Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

They were also featured recently on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, where they celebrated Mylah’s first birthday in a hotel room in Texas after escaping a hurricane in Louisiana.

The video was taken from a view up above the bed while a version of “You Are My Sunshine” played in the background.

Jovi wrote a heartfelt caption for the video, saying, “My little sunshine. Nothing can be more special than this in my life. She ran to the bed and wanted to jump up just to hug me.”

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya’s daughter Mylah has her own Instagram page

Baby Mylah recently got an Instagram page, @mylah.angelina, run by her mom Yara.

On there, 90 Day fans can find adorable videos and pictures of Mylah’s sassy adventures in the world.

Her bio for the Instagram page describes, “Cajun Ukrainian baby. Spoiled princess. Stylish baby Mylah.”

Yara also tends to share videos of Mylah on her own Instagram page. Most recently, she snapped an adorable video of Mylah in “Boss mood” while she was wearing an all-denim outfit.

As of August 2021, Jovi and Yara boasted that Mylah had already been to six different states by that point, and the trio appears to be doing some international travel right now.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.