Jovi Dufren reveals whether Ukraine’s war has affected his desire to move away from his family

Jovi Dufren answered a 90 Day Fiance fan’s question about whether the war in Ukraine has affected his desire to move out of Louisiana. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya have talked about moving out of Jovi’s home state of Louisiana for several years, both on-camera and on social media.

Amid the war in Yara’s home country of Ukraine, a fan was curious to know if those circumstances have changed Jovi’s mind about wanting to move away from his own family.

The question was asked during an Instagram Q&A, and Jovi responded by saying that Ukraine’s invasion has not changed his desire to move.

Jovi often addresses fan questions and particularly ones about where he and Yara will move to next.

Given Jovi’s answer, it looks like the plan to move away from his family is still very much alive for the couple despite the turmoil Yara’s friends and family face in Ukraine.

Jovi Dufren revealed whether he still has a desire to move farther from his family

With so much going on for Yara and her family and friends in war-torn Ukraine, Jovi was asked whether moving away from his home state of Louisiana was still on the table for him.

Specifically, Jovi was asked, “Does the war in Ukraine make you want to stay living close to your family vs moving out of state?”

To which Jovi replied, “Good question, but not really. I think that moving is the best option for our future so that’s what we are going to do.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jovi answered a 90 Day fan’s question on moving. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

It’s unclear whether Jovi was speaking for Yara’s feelings as well since the question was only addressed to him, but he did seem to think that moving was best for both of them.

Jovi Dufren has talked about where he wants to move to

Through his Instagram stories, Jovi has let fans know his top choices for where he’d want to move in the US.

It seems like either Florida or Texas are his top choices. He and Yara visit Houston often and were there as recently as last week for a wedding.

Happily Ever After? viewers saw Yara and Jovi visit Miami, Florida, which was a place that Yara was interested in moving to because she felt like it was bougie.

Jovi and Yara’s daughter Mylah has already visited six states and counting, so it is still up in the air as to where they will set roots.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.