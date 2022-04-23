90 Day Fiance: Jibri defends his fiance Miona, says she’s being bullied and getting ‘death threats’

Jibri stands up for Miona. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell has faced a lot of scrutiny since the airing of 90 Day Fiance.

Jibri Bell recently took to social media to ask his fans for additional support.

90 Day Fiance star Jibri Bell stands up for Miona

Since 90 Day Fiance has aired, Miona Bell has faced much backlash over her actions and intentions.

In the last episode of 90 Day fiance, fans got a glimpse into Miona’s lifestyle and thoughts as she prepared to soon arrive in the United States.

Although it is just the beginning of the season, Miona has been getting death threats.

Viewers have not taken a liking to Miona. Some viewers have even accused Miona of “blackfishing.” Blackfishing, not to be confused with catfishing, is a common word used to accuse someone of “acting Black.” Blackfishing could come in the form of hairstyles, makeup, skin tanners, and overall cultural appropriation.

Many fans believe that Miona is “blackfishing” to gain attention. However, the attention that she has received was far from flattering.

Jibri took to his Instagram Stories to address the negativity and ask that his fans show Miona some “love.”

Jibri said, “Everyone go show @mionabell some love! Please drop her a comment, send her a DM! She’s receiving death threats and being bullied online.”

Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

Jibri and Miona may have to climb through obstacles to make their relationship work

Given Jibri’s inability to provide for Miona in a way that she is accustomed to, some may see that as a significant challenge for the two.

During last week’s episode, when Jibri mentioned that the two might have to stay with his family so that he could save up enough money to move out and get a place of their own, Miona was not pleased with that idea at all.

Jibri even asked Miona if she loved him enough to stay in South Dakota for twelve months. However, viewers could see the pure disgust on her face when he suggested it.

Miona alluded to the fact that she would spend all of her money before she came to the states.

Jibri’s inability to provide for the “Kardashian lifestyle” that Miona has been looking forward to will put significant barriers between the two.

Despite Jibri’s lack of financial security, it seems as though the couple will be continuing their relationship, and fans will have to tune in to the latest episode to see just how well their relationship flourishes.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.