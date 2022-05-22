90 Day Fiance: Jibri Bell responds to comments telling him to ‘go back to Africa’

Jibri Bell responds to the hate he received from critics. Pic credit: TLC

Since his debut on the current season of 90 Day Fiance, Jibri Bell has been the topic of many conversations amongst fans.

The aspiring musician and his wife, Miona, have dreams of building their entrepreneurial empire. Getting Miona through the K-1 visa is just the beginning of their master plan. As motivated as these two seem, it doesn’t stop them from receiving hateful comments from viewers.

Jibri admits it’s tough reading the hateful remarks at times. He is quick to defend Miona and their relationship, mostly allowing their success to speak for them. And when some critics spewed hate at Jibri telling him to “go back to Africa,” he had the perfect response for them.

Jibri responds to some hateful messages from viewers

Jibri has been open about the criticism he and Miona have received since appearing on the show. He talked about receiving death threats and being accused of lying to get on the show just for exposure and clout.

However, that was just the beginning of the hate.

He shared on Instagram that he’s received a lot of hateful messages from some viewers. In a post, he says, “I had a few people send me messages telling me to go back to Africa…Man…if only they knew what they were missing!”

In response to those comments, he shared a video highlighting a trip that he and Miona had taken to Kenya. The video shows them interacting with residents, participating in activities with children, and getting up close with animals through a safari.

The video showed Jibri and Miona enjoying their time in Kenya, and attempting to understand the traditions and customs of the people there.

Most of the comments from Jibri’s followers mentioned how beautiful the country appeared in the video. One fan was curious about the comment Jibri received and asked, “Wait, why would anyone say that? That’s rude af!” Jibri simply responded with, “Hurt people, hurt people (male shrugging emoji).”

Jibri responds to a fan about the hateful comment he received. Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

Despite the rude remarks from some critics, Jibri appears to be keeping a positive attitude and is enjoying his traveling adventures with Miona.

Jibri and Miona are working to fund their dreams

Since beginning to rise to fame, the couple have been using their platform to find multiple streams of income. They have become involved in NFTs and have began auctioning off personal items.

According to Jibri, they have already earned close to $40,000 between these ventures. He says the money they bring in will go to finance his music career and Miona’s future makeup line.

The couple intend to be entrepreneurs and have creative freedom with their businesses. Miona hopes they will eventually move to Los Angeles where she can grow her clientele and find a larger audience for her makeup skills.

In the meantime, the two have been traveling the world and experiencing new things together as Miona adjusts to life in America.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.