90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda accuses Gino Palazzolo of ‘human trafficking’

Jasmine Pineda has made bold accusations against her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo.

According to the Panamanian native, her American husband brought her to the US solely for his gain.

Jasmine recently recorded a live video on Instagram, which was posted by @therealitytvmess and reshared by @90dayfianceupdate.

In the recording, Jasmine heatedly complained about Gino as she took an outdoor stroll.

“Didn’t get a dime,” she began. “Okay? Nothing.”

“So basically, I was … that’s like a modern version of human trafficking,” Jasmine told her followers.

“It was you bringing a person to this country [who] works for you for free, makes you tons of money, and… ugh, yeah. That’s what it is,” she continued.

Jasmine also shot down naysayers who claimed that Gino gave her money and paid for her rent, calling it “b*******.”

Jasmine Pineda has a story to tell

According to Jasmine Pineda‘s version of events, all of the money Gino sent to Panama was money she earned from recording Cameos.

“It wasn’t coming out of his pocket,” she claimed. “And I also have proof of that.”

Jasmine continued, asserting she “doesn’t give a s***” about how she appears by speaking out.

Gino retaliates with a threatening message

Jasmine’s target, Gino, saw her video on @90dayfianceupdate’s post and responded to her claims.

Gino told 90 Day Fiancé fans that he also had receipts and threatened to expose Jasmine after his NDA expires.

“Also she is lying about I didn’t send her $ to Panama that was my own money 💰is a huge lie! 💯,” Gino wrote. “I have the receipts for that and will share all of them once my NDA expires. 💯.”

Gino fired back at Jasmine’s remarks. Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé viewers side with Gino

Most 90 Day Fiancé fans who commented on Jasmine’s video were Team Gino.

One of Jasmine’s critics suggested putting her in a straitjacket.

Another asked Jasmine why she didn’t return to Panama if her claims are valid.

“What about $10,000 butt implants, and your surgeries.” asked a third Instagram user. “Services rendered! Now you’re an unwed mother! Welcome to America You reap what you sow.”

More critics spoke out, accusing Jasmine of trying to stay relevant, “screwing” Gino, and creating drama.

“OmG…there is something wrong with this woman,” added @suz_altima.

90 Day Fiancé viewers dragged Jasmine in the comments section. Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

Gino and Jasmine will face off one last time when they share the stage in Part 5 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All.

As IMDb teases, “On the shocking finale of The Last Resort Tell All, the cast prepares to dig deep into the details of Gino and Jasmine’s open marriage contract, and things become explosive on set between Matt and Gino.”

Part 5 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs Monday, April 28, at 8/7c on TLC.