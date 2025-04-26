Jasmine Pineda admits she doesn’t love her baby daddy Matt: ‘I just want to be alone’

Jasmine Pineda wants to be a single mom.

Or at least that’s what it sounds like, based on her latest online admission.

According to the 90 Day Fiance personality, she doesn’t want a partner and prefers to be alone.

The Panamanian native divulged the news in her Instagram Story.

Jasmine shared a clip from an episode of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All.

In the Reel, Jasmine tearfully confesses that she’ll never be able to “hate” or “be resentful” of Gino because she loved him once.

Jasmine added that in his heart, Gino knows how much she truly loves him.

But Gino fired back, telling her that if she truly loved him, she wouldn’t have pursued another man at the gym five months after they wed.

In response to the video clip, Jasmine posted a message in her Instagram Story.

Jasmine wants to be ‘left alone’

“I’ll always been honest,” Jasmine began.

“At this point I don’t love neither Gino or Matt,” she continued. “I just want to be alone and be left alone.”

Jasmine claims she doesn’t love Gino or Matt. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine handpicked Matt Branistarenau as the man to participate in her and Gino’s open marriage, and shortly thereafter, became pregnant with his baby.

Because of this, Jasmine’s comments are a bit surprising, since she often gushes over her newborn daughter Matilda‘s father on Instagram.

Is Jasmine toying with 90 Day Fiance fans?

However, she did make another comment earlier this year that hinted she wasn’t interested in a romantic relationship with Matt.

In the comments section of one Matt’s Instagram posts, Jasmine wrote, “Baby daddy! Looking forward to co parenting our baby ☺️”

In the Tell All clip, Matt appeared on stage via video conference and sang a different tune.

When Tell All host Shaun Robinson asked him if he had any last words for Jasmine, he admitted, “I love her, and I care for her. Whether we’re together or not, I still care for her, so I’ll always be there to support her, you know?”

Meanwhile, Matt and Jasmine continue to confuse their followers on their Instagram page, @jasmine.matt_90dayfiance.

In a Reel posted on April 25, Jasmine and Matt shared several kisses on the lips as they stood over little Matilda’s bassinet, looking very much like a couple.

The accompanying caption read, “Besties for a life time.”

As it turns out, Jasmine knows she’s confusing her fans and critics concerning her and Matt’s relationship status.

She decided to have a little fun with it in another Instagram Reel posted shortly thereafter.

Jasmine uploaded a screenshot of a social media comment from a 90 Day Fiance fan that read, “I thought she said they’re just friends. I’m confused.”

Along with the screenshot, Jasmine posted a video of Matilda giggling in her sleep.

Rather than address the comment directly, Jasmine captioned the video, “Matilda’s response 😅”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.