90 Day Fiance: Here are the best fan reactions to Andrei’s first workday with Elizabeth’s family

Andrei Castravet had his first day of work flipping houses with Elizabeth Potthast’s family and it ended up being so dramatic that fans had a lot of reactions on social media.

Andrei made a deal with Elizabeth’s dad, Chuck Potthast, to enter their family business and start from the ground up in order to prove that he was worthy of the $100,000 loan Andrei asked him for.

The plan was to teach him the ropes of everything involved with the business with the caveat that he would be working with his other kids, Charlie Potthast and Becky Lichtwerch, with whom Andrei has bad relations.

Miscommunication was abundant on Andrei’s first day as he went into it thinking that he and Chuck were partners, that he wouldn’t have to take direction from Charlie, and that he would be the listing agent for the property they were looking at. In reality, Andrei was there to absorb how they did things, prove he could follow direction, and get his foot in the door.

As a result of Andrei’s warped sense of the situation, he created a lot of drama between himself and Charlie, who is actually partners with Chuck. He also had issues with Becky who was the listing agent and she felt like Andrei was trying to scheme and take advantage of the situation.

Fans react to Andrei’s first workday

90 Day Fiance fans had a field day making fun of Andrei’s first dramatic workday with Elizabeth’s family.

Andrei’s crass and entitled personality set the tone for a lot of the negative attention he received.

The bad relationship that Andrei has developed with Elizabeth’s family carried over to his attempt at joining their family business. It seems like every time Andrei is around Elizabeth’s family there is always an issue.

Chuck went into this arrangement with an open mind hoping that Andrei would be able to tone down his hotheadedness and appreciate the opportunity he had been given. 90 Day Fiance fans, however, know how Andrei is and made fun of the idea of Andrei ever being agreeable.

Chuck: I just want Andrei to be open and agreeable

Andrei’s relationship with Elizabeth’s family could get even worse

Now that Andrei will be around Elizabeth’s family more often if he doesn’t reel in some of his volatility, his relationship with Elizabeth’s family could deteriorate even more and he could lose his chance at getting any help from Chuck.

Andrei is trying to provide a stable financial life for his family and feels like the pathway Chuck could provide is the only way. He is shooting his shot, but if it’s already not going well that doesn’t bode well for the future.

Viewers know, based on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? trailer that there will be more explosive drama between Elizabeth and her family as a result of Andrei’s behavior and attitude.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.