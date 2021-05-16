There was a lot of miscommunication this week as most of the couples had to do damage control Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples underwent a lot of tense moments this week as they battled the fallout from miscommunication and resentment.

Some of the couples pushed through their difficulty and came to a better place while others still had unresolved issues.

There were a couple of uncomfortable conversations and fiery confrontations as the couples attempted to reconcile their old issues and stop new ones from being created.

There were difficult situations this week

Andrei had his first day working with Elizabeth’s dad, Chuck, and it did not go as smoothly as either was hoping. There was a miscommunication between Chuck’s son, Charlie, and his daughter, Jen, and Andrei.

Andrei made it clear he didn’t want to take direction from Charlie or Jen, and Charlie and Jen felt like Andrei was scheming and trying to take money away from them and take advantage of their dad.

Andrei did not get along with Elizabeth’s family his first day on the job which led to a lot of tension Pic credit: TLC

Julia got off the farm and met with a wedding planner to discuss a potential future in the business but quickly found out it was going to be harder than she thought.

The wedding planner she talked to suggested that Julia start to meet people in Richmond, VA, and Brandon offered to contact his old high school friend. Julia freaked out with jealousy when she realized it was a girl, but she agreed to meet her.

Jovi felt like Yara was being a control freak over the care of their daughter Mylah, and that she was not allowing Jovi the space to be a dad the way he wanted to be. Before he had to leave for work for two months, Jovi tried to have a conversation with Yara about relaxing more but she was not receptive to it

Kalani and her sister Kolini went furniture shopping to have some alone time. Kalani divulged to her sister that Asuelu had been sleeping in another room and only comes into their main bedroom for sex.

Kalani brought up their sex life to Asuelu and he agreed to try and spice things up and make some changes. Things took a turn, however, when Kalani brought up her feelings that Asuelu is not romantic and needs to try harder. He got offended and confused by the notion and they had a verbal argument where they both agreed they don’t know how to talk to each other.

Kolini was the first person Kalani told about her and Asuelu’s bad sex life and the fact that they sleep in separate bedrooms Pic credit: TLC

Some of the couples’ issues got better

After Natalie brought up past issues on Mike’s birthday and stormed off back to their house in Sequim, Natalie returned home to confront him.

She wanted him to apologize for leaving, but he refused and said she needed to apologize. She reluctantly did and explained that while she doesn’t feel like she’s wrong she wanted to avoid conflict. Mike said he would forgive her in a day or two.

Mike also had a conversation with his mom about their impending Thanksgiving visit, and his mom couldn’t promise that she would be nice.

Ronald told Tiffany he got a job so that he could save money for tickets for her and the kids to come to South Africa.

Angela’s surgery for weight loss and breast reduction was a success. She made it safely through the surgery and her friend Jojo was by her side.

Before the procedure, Angela’s plastic surgeon got on the phone with Michael and assured him that Angela’s breasts would still be big.

Next week, Natalie and Mike will visit Mike’s mom, Julia will have a jealous breakdown when they hang out with Brandon’s old friend, and Jovi will have some news about his work.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.