90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits Part 4: Sophie threatens to divorce Rob

On Sunday, August 18, TLC will air the highly anticipated 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits Part 4.

This episode promises to be a dramatic continuation of the intense season that has captivated fans since its premiere.

The Tell All series, which spans five parts, brings together the show’s couples to confront unresolved issues and explore the season’s most explosive moments.

One of the most talked-about segments in this episode is the confrontation between Rob and Sophie, who had a heated exchange in a hot tub earlier in the season.

As the other cast members demand clarity, tensions rise, making it one of the most intense moments of the night.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Another significant storyline involves Alexei, who shares his struggles with Loren’s recent decision to undergo a “mommy makeover,” revealing the strain it has placed on their relationship.

Sophie threatens to divorce Rob in No Limits

In an Entertainment Tonight exclusive, Sophie announces her intention to divorce Rob, sparking a heated exchange between the pair. Amid the argument, Jasmine accuses the couple of engaging in a “sympathy competition.” Despite the tension, Rob expresses his desire to salvage the relationship.

In another dramatic turn, Manuel faces backlash for his secretive behavior, adding further complexity to the ongoing drama. Additionally, the Tell All sees Sophie and Thais confronting Loren about her perceived behavior, leading to another layer of conflict among the couple.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud El Sherbiny was embroiled in legal troubles following a domestic violence incident, further adding to the season’s tumultuous reputation.

Angela’s private investigator revealed Michael did not cheat

At the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All, Angela’s private investigator, Todd, presented his extensive 189-page report on Michael. Todd pressed Michael to reveal anything he might be hiding. He mentioned a woman named Cheetah, to which Michael explained that he had simply helped the woman’s mother obtain a K-1 visa.

Angela struggled to accept that Todd had uncovered no evidence of Michael cheating on her. Though Todd did reference a mysterious woman, Michael insisted she was just a family friend. Ultimately, Todd concluded that Michael had not scammed Angela based on his findings.

As this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? draws to a close, fans are eagerly anticipating the revelations and confrontations that will unfold in the remaining episodes of the Tell All. There is Part 5, which is the final episode and will air next week on TLC.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits Part 4 airs Sunday, August 18 at 8/7c on TLC.