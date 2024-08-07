90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 couples will take lie detector tests at the Tell All

The heat is on as Parts 3, 4, and 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? Season 8 Tell All approach.

We’ve already watched Parts 1 and 2, which delivered the drama viewers were expecting.

After learning that this year’s cast would share a home while they filmed the Tell All, we anticipated some theatrics, both on stage and off, and so far, TLC hasn’t disappointed us.

Angela Deem stole the show in Part 2 when she went off on her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, screaming profanities at him, calling him names, and making him sleep on the couch.

Big Ed Brown faced Liz Woods’ new boyfriend for the first time and exchanged jabs at every opportunity.

Jasmine Pineda put Gino Palazzolo on blast, revealing his addiction to adult content and claiming she has yet to see him naked.

Next week’s episode will feature a private investigator hired by Angela. He’ll reveal his findings and whether or not Michael has been scamming and/or cheating on Angela.

That sounds like enough reality television to digest in just two weeks, but buckle up because there’s more!

IMDb posted teasers for Part 4 and Part 5 online; by the looks of it, we’re in for some riveting reality TV.

Parts 3 and 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All tease hot tub mischief

In the teaser for Part 4 of the HEA Tell All – which airs on Sunday, August 18 – IMDb hints at a blowup between Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra and Loren Brovarnik being confronted by two of her female castmates.

The site writes, “Rob and Sophie’s fight in the hot tub has the couples asking Sophie for receipts. Alexei shares his struggles with Loren’s ‘mommy makeover,’ Manuel is criticized for his secrecy, and Sophie and Thais confront Loren about her character.”

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All will feature castmate lie detector tests

Part 5, the final installment of this season’s Tell All, will air on Sunday, August 25, and promises to deliver even more drama, featuring a series of lie detector tests.

Part 5 will see the couples during their last night in the mansion, and some revelations will be made.

Its preview reads, “The couples spend their last night together, and Jasmine gives Gino an ultimatum, Manuel makes a surprising confession, and we get an exclusive update on Angela and Michael’s relationship. Then, the couples take a lie detector test.”

Lie detector tests are nothing new to the 90 Day Fiance franchise—remember that time Jovi Dufren was put in the hot seat while hooked up to a lie detector test and was grilled about sleeping with strippers?

With what we’ve seen so far in this season’s Tell All, nothing should surprise us, but knowing these cast members, we can’t be so sure.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 11, at 8/7c on TLC and Max.