Angela Deem’s annulment filing could ‘ruin’ Michael Ilesanmi’s immigration

Did Angela Deem file for an annulment instead of a divorce as a way to “hurt” Michael Ilesanmi?

A divorce lawyer has weighed in, and it appears the 90 Day Fiance personality may be trying to “ruin” Michael’s chances of staying in the US.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Angela filed for an annulment in June 2024 in Jeff Davis County, Georgia, after four years of marriage.

In her court documents, Angela claims that Michael committed fraud by “inducing” her to marry him solely for the purpose of getting to America.

Michael has already raised nearly $37,000 to help cover his attorney fees, but it could be a waste of time and effort if Angela’s annulment is granted.

According to divorce attorney Randy Kessler, who recently spoke with In Touch, Angela’s motives were likely aimed at “hurting” her soon-to-be ex-husband.

An annulment ‘might ruin’ Michael’s immigration status

“The longer a marriage lasts, the more likely the immigration authorities are to consider it a valid marriage for immigration purposes,” Randy explained to the outlet.

He added, “An annulment means there never was a marriage, so if his immigration status relied in part on his marriage, an annulment might ruin his immigration status.”

According to Randy, Angela’s annulment filing could have been a way to “hurt” Michael’s immigration status.

Divorces are typically easier to grant than annulments, says Mr. Kessler, who believes that divorce would have been the better option for Angela and Michael.

“Some people prefer to say they were never married than saying they are divorced. We hear that often, and some judges accommodate that request, but it does sound more like a divorce would be proper,” Randy explained.

And, because of this reason, people often ask for annulments rather than divorces.

An annulment means Angela would have a chance at a “first marriage” with someone else.

If the judge is sympathetic, says Randy, they may grant Angela the requested annulment. If not, either she or Michael could then file for divorce.

Angela claims in her annulment filing that Michael is guilty of fraud

It’s unclear whether Angela has conjured up any concrete evidence against Michael to back up her claims he coerced her to fraudulently wed him.

In fact, Angela’s theory that Michael had scammed her and physically cheated on her was disproven during Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All.

Angela hired a private investigator named Todd, who came to the Tell All with his 189-page report.

Despite his intensive investigation into Michael’s activities, both online and off, Todd and his team were unable to find any evidence against Michael, clearing the Nigerian native’s name after years of allegations made by Angela.

After sharing his findings (or lack thereof), Todd spoke with 90 Day Fiance producers backstage.

Angela’s PI questions why Angela is suspicious of Michael

“I don’t see any reason why Angela should be suspicious of Michael or his behavior,” he confessed.

“But a concern that I have is how adamant she is about wanting to find a lie or something wrong in the report,” he continued.

“It’s almost like she’s not willing to accept the truth.”

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 18, at 8/7c on TLC.