90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After spoilers: Who will win the fight between Andrei and Charlie?

Charlie and Andrei will be getting into an epic fight on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, but who will be the winner? Pic credit: TLC

In next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? it looks like all the tension between Andrei and Charlie will come to a head, and the two will end up getting in a physical altercation. But who will win the fight?

They are both big guys, they are both upset, and they both put out that alpha male energy, so the fight itself should be entertaining, and the outcome should be interesting.

The fight between Charlie and Andrei has been anticipated all season long and comes on the heels of the fight between Elizabeth and her sister Becky.

Sign up for our newsletter!

All the drama is over Elizabeth’s siblings’ disdain for Andrei and how they think he takes financial advantage of their dad, Chuck. To make matters worse, Chuck invited Andrei into the family’s house-flipping business, and Andrei’s arrogant and manipulative attitude has pushed the siblings to their breaking point.

Will Charlie or Andrei be the victor in the fight?

Charlie is fighting with the most anger on his side, and this is the first time they have laid hands on each other. During the trip to Moldova for Andrei and Elizabeth’s second wedding, Charlie and Andrei were in each other’s faces, but it was broken up before it turned physical, so Charlie has a pent-up rage that he wants to unleash.

Andrei is actually a former bouncer and an ex-police officer who works out routinely, so he is definitely a formidable opponent for Charlie.

One 90 Day Fiance fan joked in an Instagram post that, “Charlie really is stupid enough to start a fight with an ex cop/bouncer.”

In the trailer for next week’s episode, it looks like Andrei will take Charlie to the ground in a body slam, but what happens after that will play out during the episode.

The fight between Charlie and Andrei will impact the Potthast family

Once a very close family, the tension between Andrei and Elizabeth’s siblings has driven a wedge in the relationships between everybody.

It appears that the patriarch of the family, Chuck, will be most affected, as the trailer also showed him crying over what went down. He has voiced his hopes that the family can get over all this drama going on.

During the last episode, the Potthast family, sans Charlie and his wife Meg, rode in an RV from Florida to Maryland for a family reunion, and Andrei had problems with Jen during the ride.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.