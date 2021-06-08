90 Day Fiance spoilers: What will be the fallout from the Potthast family fight?

There are a lot of uncertainties in the relationship between Elizabeth, Andrei, and Elizabeth’s family after the boat fight. Pic credit: TLC

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured an epic family feud turned physical altercation with the Potthast family. Elizabeth attacked her sister Becky while on a moving yacht in front of her family for continuously dogging her husband, Andrei.

The scene got out of hand when multiple family members spoke up about their issues with Andrei, and Becky was overly aggressive with her statements and body language, leading Elizabeth to explode on her.

The fallout from the blowup fight could have rippling consequences within the family, and it could set the stage for even more drama the rest of this Happily Ever After? season.

What will happen next after the fight between Elizabeth and her sister?

This was the first time viewers saw Elizabeth and her sister get into a physical altercation, and the whole ordeal really angered Elizabeth’s dad Chuck who just wanted a nice family outing.

Chuck talked about taking a family RV road trip to a family reunion in Maryland, so this fight could really throw a wrench into the tranquility of the trip that Chuck is hoping for.

Andrei didn’t pop off on the boat when the family was calling him out, so there could be issues between Elizabeth and Andrei for him not defending her.

It looks like Elizabeth will be going over to her sister Jen’s house for some meeting, and Becky will be there as well. With that said, the fight on the boat will have to be aired out, especially because they all work in the family business.

There are other storylines for Elizabeth and Andrei this season on Happily Ever After

Aside from the ongoing drama between Elizbeth and her family over their discontent with Andrei, there are other storylines for Elizabeth and Andrei this season.

As Andrei hopes to get his 10-year green card, there could be shady things from his past that come to light and prevent him from getting it. His eligibility is also tied to his employment, so he must remain working with Elizabeth’s family for the time being, even though it’s been causing issues.

How Andrei and Libby want to raise their daughter, and whether they need the help of a nanny is also a point of contention for the couple.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.