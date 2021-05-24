90 Day Fiance fans have no sympathy for Elizabeth’s difficulties working from home with her daughter

Elizabeth expressed how difficult its been working from home with her daughter on the latest episode of Happily Ever After? but fans have no sympathy. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Elizabeth complained to her husband Andrei about how difficult it was to take care of their daughter and work from home at the same time and expressed her desire to get a nanny.

She said she couldn’t handle multitasking and needed extra help because she was having trouble getting her work done while watching Ellie and thought that getting a nanny could free up her time to work more from home.

Andrei, who was a stay-at-home dad for a long time, did not like the notion of a stranger watching his daughter and scolded Elizabeth for the idea.

Elizabeth felt like Andrei didn’t know what she was dealing with because he never had to work while he was taking care of their daughter.

Nonetheless, 90 Day Fiance fans thought Elizabeth cracking under the pressure of watching her daughter while working from home was ridiculous and felt zero sympathies for her.

Fans threw shade at Elizbaeth for wanting a Nanny

Fans were making many points about Elizabeth being ridiculous for wanting a nanny and felt the sympathy she was trying to garner was annoying.

They felt like having the luxury to work from home while taking care of one child is just that, a luxury, and that she should try harder at parenting especially since she has such a cushy lifestyle and situation.

One fan made the point that her job isn’t even a normal job, it’s a job that her dad gave her.

Other fans expressed their lack of sympathy for Elizabeth who was complaining about doing a job just like everyone else.

Me trying to find sympathy for Libby while she works from home and takes care of her kid just like everyone else: #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/TVw6cyJeHH — Melissa Joanne (@MelissaJoanne5) May 24, 2021

Fans had a hard time seeing the great challenge Elizabeth claims she’s facing when she has it a lot easier than most people. In her defense, her sister dumped her kid on Elizabeth that day so she was watching two kids while trying to work, but still, it is a smaller challenge than most people have, and she usually only has to watch Ellie.

Elizabeth and Andrei can’t stay out of drama

Elizabeth’s complaints about needing a nanny are not the only drama this couple is facing as Andrei has a lot of his own drama with Elizabeth’s family that has been playing out on Happily Ever After?.

They also are in the middle of Andrei’s application for the 10-year green card and have just learned that it could be harder to get than they thought.

More intensity between Andrei and Elizabeth’s family lays ahead as Andrei will try to figure out how to work with them in their family business flipping houses.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.