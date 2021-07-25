90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After spoilers: Mike and Natalie argue after his mom denies ‘hooker’ comment

Things get heated between Natalie and Mike during a conversation with his mom, Trish. Pic credit: TLC

Get ready for more turmoil between Mike Youngquist, his mom Trish and his wife Natalie Mordovtseva when the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs tonight.

During a recent visit to Trish’s home, the two women clashed and Natalie accused her mother-in-law of calling her a hooker. Since things have only gotten worse between them. In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode Natalie and Trish try to resolve their issues during a telephone conversation, but things quickly go sour.

Mike’s mom denies hooker comment

In a clip for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Natalie calls Trish to talk about their issues and that infamous “hooker” comment Natalie accused Trish of making a few weeks ago.

During their conversation, Trish revealed her issues with Natalie.

“You do not treat Michael kindly,” remarked Trish. “Michael provides you with everything, everything and you be mean to him all the time.”

“Trish, what he buys? food for me to survive until I get [my] work permit?” retorted Natalie. “What are you talking about?”

“What are you talking about, what are you talking about?” interjected Mike in frustration. “Ask her the question that you called her for. You think my mom called you a hooker so ask her.”

“Natalie listen to me! I never ever came close to calling you a hooker or anything else,” said Trish firmly. “Do you understand me? I never did that and I don’t know where you come up with that s**t but you need to knock it the f**k off.”

Things get heated between Natalie and Mike

During the telephone call, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star listened as Trish reeled off a series of complaints against her.

“You can’t tell me that you love him. I don’t believe for a second that you love him. Because of the way you behave and the way you act,” remarked Trish. “Who picks a fight with their husband on Christmas Eve and goes to Seattle? that’s not a wife.”

The Christmas Eve topic was clearly a sore spot for Mike who then turned on Natalie and said, “Let’s get fully into it if we’re gonna do this…You wanna get into this it’s gonna be bad Natalie!”

“First Christmas how many gifts did I get you, Natalie? And what did you do with all my gifts?” continued Mike angrily. “Go ahead. Tell. What did you do with all the lovely gifts I got you?”

Mike then revealed that his wife took the gifts to her friend’s house and gave them all away.

“This is true, yes,” responded Natalie.

Mike then stormed off the couch and continued to give Natalie an earful, “That is not how a wife acts in any f**king country, I don’t care what language you speak or anything else.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.