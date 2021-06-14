90 Day Fiance fans are divided on who’s to blame in the drama between Natalie, Mike, and his mom

Fans dislike Natalie, Mike, and his mom, Trish. Pic credit:TLC

Mike and Natalie were an odd couple from the beginning, but throwing Mike’s mother in the mix was a recipe for disaster. For the past few weeks, we’ve been watching the drama unfold on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. But the latest episode might have finally spelled the end for the couple.

Of course, we all saw this coming a mile away, and fans of the show have found out by now that Mike and Natalie are no longer together. But the TLC show is giving us all an inside look into what really led to the couple’s demise.

Sadly, it seems Mike’s mother had a part to play in her son’s marriage going awry as her crude jokes at Natalie’s expense became very obvious during the couple’s stay over Thanksgiving weekend.

In the latest episode, Natalie had enough, so she packed her bags and was ready to leave it all behind.

Natalie and Mike are at it again

Some 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are not fans of Natalie, but it’s hard to figure out whose behavior is worse between the Ukrainian native, Mike, and his mom Trish.

After claiming last week that Trish had called her a hooker, the 36-year-old made the decision to no longer speak to her mother-in-law.

As usual, Mike was very much in support of this mom and even apologized for his wife’s behavior. After Natalie went in the van and refused to come out, Trish had an interesting conversation with her son. “Get it done, Michael. Give her $5000 and send her back to f**king Ukraine.”

Trish and Mike’s conversation caused quite the reaction for viewers, many of whom felt they were ganging up on Natalie and gaslighting her.

However, other TV viewers felt Natalie’s behavior did not help the situation either.

I mean…. Trish is not a pleasant person but am I the only one thinking Natalie is a psycho or paranoid schizophrenia…. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/C4AvruAI4X — ciao_6331 (@sushidog621) June 7, 2021

Fans are divided on who is worse when it comes to Natalie, Mike, and Trish

During the drama that ensued last night, Mike had a lot more to say about his wife during the confessional.

“It’s a little ridiculous how she’s treating my mother when she could easily be a woman and not act like a child and put this to rest. And I’m f**king irritated as f**k like I’m tired of it!”

While all the parties involved are playing the blame game, viewers can’t seem to decide who they dislike more in the trio.

Some of the commenters were bashing Mike and Trish for their treatment of Natalie, but there were many other people who felt Natalie was the main perpetrator in the situation. Ultimately fans equally dislike, Mike, Natalie, and Trish, and that seems to be the final consensus.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.