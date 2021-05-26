90 Day Fiance spoiler: Natalie clashes with Mike’s mom as they visit her in Oklahoma

Natalie will freak out this week as she clashes with Mike’s mom when they visit her in Oklahoma Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist went to Oklahoma to visit his mom Trish Youngquist during last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Trish is not the biggest fan of Natalie, she had said in the past that it’s not like she hates her, but she doesn’t feel like she’s the right person for her son. Things got heated when it was revealed on the Tell All for 90 Day Fiance that Trish asked Mike’s neighbor Tamara to object for her at the wedding but Tamara refused.

Natalie also found out that Mike talked to his mom a few days before he got cold feet and canceled the wedding and Natalie believes it was his mom’s idea to make him call it off.

Natalie went on the Oklahoma trip with a cold and wary attitude and Mike’s mom couldn’t promise him that she would be on her best behavior.

What will go down between Trish and Natalie?

Mike and Natalie’s Oklahoma trip started on an awkward foot as Natalie did not like the decorations in Trish’s house and went off on a weird tangent over Mike and Trish’s birthday cake about how she didn’t see herself living in Sequim.

From the trailer for the upcoming episode, it looked like Trish took Natalie, who is a pescatarian, into a butcher shop to get their Thanksgiving meat and Natalie did not react well to this gesture.

Natalie seemed geared up to make the visit to the butcher shop the wrong way and could possibly feel like Trish did that on purpose knowing that Natalie would be sensitive to it.

Trish brought Natalie into a butcher shop and Natalie freaked out Pic credit: TLC

Natalie knew the drama that happened at the Tell All and the fact that Trish didn’t want her to be with Mike was going to be brought up at some point.

What other drama do Natalie and Mike face this season on Happily Ever After?

Natalie still has trust issues with Mike, and her obsession with bringing up old drama was something they have fought about many times in the past and it looks like it will be no different this season.

Natalie does not like living in the woods in Sequim and has been vocal about wanting to move to the city.

Natalie and Mike are broken up in the present day, and fans will have to watch the further deterioration of their relationship on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.