90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans bash Mike and his mom for ganging up on Natalie in latest episode

Fans defend Natalie after latest episode Pic credit:TLC

Watching Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist on this Season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is painful, to say the least, but add Mike’s mother Trish to the mix and it’s downright excruciating.

While Natalie is certainly one of the most unlikeable women on the show, she does get a bit of sympathy for having to put up with her mother-in-law.

Mike has an extremely close relationship with his mom and despite her constant jabs at Natalie, Mike does nothing to step in and defend her.

Furthermore, the couple recently joined Trish in Oklahoma to spend Thanksgiving together, but it seems as if the mother/son duo were there to roast the Ukrainian beauty rather than to make her feel welcome.

Natalie and Trish clash over money

To be fair, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star comes across as very harsh and quite rude during her interactions with Trish and their latest conversation about money only added fuel to the fire.

Trish has been pushing for Natalie to work as an interpreter so that she could make money and contribute to the household. However, much to Trish’s frustration is that Natalie is hell-bent on a career that involves being on TV.

The two women had a tense conversation about it in the latest episode and it didn’t do much to quell the already growing tensions between them. The TLC star was annoyed that Trish implied she was with Mike for money and she told her mother-in-law that if she cared about money, she would not have married her son, but Trish is sticking to her guns.

“I don’t believe that Natalie did this whole marriage thing to be married and to be with somebody for the rest of her life and share a life,” confessed Trish. “Everything she’s doing has to do with her career goals, where she’s gonna go, what she’s gonna do, not about being a wife.”

But if you thought that interaction was awkward things got a lot weirder later in the episode.

Viewers defend Natalie after latest episode

Natalie’s awkward conversation with her mother-in-law was only the beginning of what was to come. Later in the evening, Mike and Trish took Natalie to a butcher shop to get Turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner, but there was one problem.

Natalie has been a vegetarian for the past eight years and the sight of meat caused her to angrily storm out of the shop, but neither Mike nor Trish batted an eyelash.

As a matter of fact Mike remarked that there was no reason for him to go and check on his wife.

After the scene played out, many viewers actually came to Natalie’s defense and that doesn’t happen very often.

Pic credit:@asalasart/Twitter

Pic credit:@missdarcyxx/Twitter

Pic credit:@SheilaBx2/Twitter

Whose side are you on with this one? Natalie’s? Or Mike and Trish’s?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.