90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? recap: Fear and loathing

As some couples worked through their arguments others had issues that got deeper. Pic credit: TLC

This week, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples were trying to find some resolve with their old issues while new problems arose.

A few of the couples received good news but were still dealing with some of the ongoing strife in their respective relationships.

Both good and bad communication played a big factor in the situations that came up this week, and how each couple chose to handle their miscommunications led to various outcomes.

With so much still in the air for the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples, their relationships are under a lot of stress.

The strife for certain couples boiled over

As Angela remained in LA to heal from her two surgeries, she decided that she wanted to undergo a face and under the chin lift, which caught her husband, Michael, off guard. He didn’t want her getting any surgeries, but Angela’s defiant attitude upset him and resulted in him hanging up on her.

Natalie spent the day with Mike and his mom, Trish, in Oklahoma close to Thanksgiving, and it was clear that Trish and Natalie had plenty of tension between them. Natalie didn’t appreciate Trish’s hard line of questioning about her work prospects and Trish made it clear that she thinks Natalie is selfish.

Things boiled over when the three of them went into a butcher shop to pick up their turkey and Natalie threw a fit. She stormed out of the store and claimed that Trish was personally attacking her as a vegetarian. Mike didn’t do anything to calm the situation because he thought Natalie was in the wrong.

Natalie stormed out of the butcher shop and felt offended by Trish. Pic credit; TLC

Andrei went to the house he is going to flip with Chuck and Charlie to do some demo but he was met by Charlie who told him to stop. They got in a heated argument about how they are going to work together and Andrei just left the house for Charlie to clean up the mess he made.

There are still unknowns for a few couples

Julia and Brandon had a talk about Julia’s jealous rage and after a pretty tense argument that seemed like it was going nowhere, Julia agreed to work on her jealousy because Brandon knows that it’s unhealthy to only have each other. Julia’s effort to reduce her jealousy still needs to be put to the test though.

Kalani and her dad, who co-signed for Asuelu’s immigration, met with an immigration lawyer to determine their liability for Asuelu in the case that they would get a divorce. With Kalani and her dad now finding out that they are obligated for Asuelu financially for life, Kalani is unsure of what their future holds if they get a divorce, but she did say she would hope that he goes back to Samoa.

Ronald’s spousal visa was approved and now he will be entering the interview part of the visa process. Tiffany, because she doesn’t make enough money to qualify for sponsoring him on her own, had to ask her dad if would co-sign. Her dad said yes, but she still hasn’t told him about Ronald’s shady past and bad behavior, so she is afraid he might rescind her agreement after finding out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.