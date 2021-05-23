90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Kalani’s dad does not want her to divorce Asuelu

Kalani’s dad doesn’t want her to divorce Asuelu. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Kalani Faagata is contemplating divorce from husband Asuelu Pulaa but interestingly her father, Low, wants her to stay married. His stance on the couple’s marriage is quite surprising seeing that he has never been a big fan of his son-in-law.

In past seasons, Low even confronted Asuelu about his treatment of Kalani. But now, he’s trying to discourage his daughter from divorcing the Samoan native.

Kalani’s dad wants her to fight for her marriage

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had a sit down with her dad after word got around that she was thinking about divorcing Asuelu.

The idea of divorce is not something that’s shocking for fans of the show. As a matter of fact, viewers have been urging Kalani to leave the Samoan native for years now. But her dad, Low doesn’t want that to happen.

“I’m saying you have to think things over, you got two boys now, they need their dad. You can’t do that to them,” noted Low.

“If you didn’t have boys I wouldn’t even bat an eye about it,” he continued.

During his confessional, Low shared more insight into why he wants his daughter to work on her marriage.

“In Samoa, I don’t even think they have divorce lawyers; divorce is not good especially when you have kids involved. And she can’t be so bossy…she doesn’t understand that not everything works to a way that you like, but you have to accept it I guess.”

Kalani is contemplating divorce

During her heart-to-heart with her dad, Low, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star admitted she’s unsure what she’ll do at the moment.

Her father made it clear that she should stick with her marriage since the couple has two kids to care for, but Kalani is not convinced that is enough to keep them together.

“Obviously the boys play a big role in everything, and I and feel like I’ve stayed for as long as I have because of them. But… I just feel like I’m in between. I’m like right in the middle of everything where I’m trying to figure out what I should do,” shared Kalani.

“The choice is totally up to you, but divorce should be your last [resort], you gotta fight …divorce is just for people that gives up, I thought you were stronger than that,” added Low.

Low’s opinion came as a surprise to Kalani and the 32-year-old admitted to being taken aback by her father’s stance on her possible divorce.

“Of course I get what my dad’s saying about the boys but I guess I just thought he’d be a little more on my side, especially since my dad has had a lot of issues with Asuelu in the past,” confessed Kalani. “So it is kind of weird for me to see him wanting me to stay married to Asuelu, it doesn’t really make sense.”

Check out the clip below and watch the full scene play out in the latest episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.