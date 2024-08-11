90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All: No Limits Part 3: Promises To Expose Michael

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? are in for a dramatic ride as the highly anticipated More to Love: Tell All: No Limits Part 3 hits TLC airwaves.

The episode is set to air on Sunday, August 11, at 8/7c.

This special episode promises to deliver intense confrontations, shocking revelations, and never-before-seen bonus scenes, providing deeper insights into the turbulent lives of the show’s beloved couples.

In this upcoming episode, Angela Deem’s frustrations reach a breaking point as she confronts Ed.

Meanwhile, in the studio, tensions rise as Usman faces off with Kim’s son, Jamal. Additionally, viewers will be stunned by a shocking update from Bilal and Shaeeda.

Sumit’s family finally reveals their decision on whether to accept his marriage.

Tell All: No Limits Part 3 Preview: Private investigator digs into Michael’s past

The tension escalates as Angela Deem reveals that she has hired a private investigator to delve into the past of her husband, Michael Ilensami.

In an exclusive preview from TV Insider, Angela’s private investigator, Todd, steps onto the stage, ready to unveil his findings.

“I’m scared to f**king death,” Angela confesses as Todd introduces himself to Michael, hinting at potential indiscretions uncovered in Michael’s past.

“There seem to be some indiscretions here from what I’ve learned in his past, and certainly Angela does have reason to be questioning some of Michael’s behavior,” Todd states, holding a daunting 189-page report.

As the preview teases, Todd warns Michael, “If there’s anything that you want to disclose, now would be a great time to do that,” leaving viewers on edge as the screen fades to black, keeping Michael’s response a mystery.

The Tell All has seen tensions between Angela and Michael reaching a fever pitch, with Michael barely able to get a word in amidst Angela’s fury over his alleged cheating scandal.

In a previous episode aired on August 4, Angela revealed that the couple hasn’t been intimate since Michael moved to America, exacerbating the strain on their relationship.

Angela’s daughter, Skyla, added to the tension, admitting that her mother is “not happy” with Michael, who she claims is emotionally distant.

With the stage set for explosive confrontations and potentially relationship-ending revelations, fans won’t want to miss a moment of this must-see episode.

Will there be a Tell All: No Limits Part 4?

The Tell All special concludes next week with a final episode that promises to deliver even more drama.

Michael risks his marriage by confronting Usman, Jenny unleashes her fury on Ed, and Jovi and Yara’s shocking news leaves the entire cast in disbelief. Additionally, Liz makes a final decision about her relationship with Ed.

Fans can also look forward to additional bonus footage in the upcoming More to Love: Meet Me Halfway Part 1.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: No Limits airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.