90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All: No Limits Part 2: Angela and Michael clash

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? returns with Part 2 of the Tell All, promising another round of intense drama.

Following the explosive events of Part 1, viewers can expect more fireworks as tensions reach new heights with the couples.

The Tell All Part 2 is set to air on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC, with streaming available on Max the next day.

UK viewers can catch the series on Discovery Plus.

The No Limits feature, introduced in Season 7 of Happily Ever After?, extends the traditional reunion format, adding two extra episodes to create a four-part Tell All.

This feature captures not just the on-stage drama but also the aftermath, with cameras rolling during an unrestricted after-party where new friendships form, and tensions flare.

90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell All: No Limits Part 2: What to expect

According to TV Guide, in Part 2, Gino and Jasmine strive to resolve their intimacy issues, Loren confronts Ed, and Emily and Kobe face a relationship impasse. However, the highlight of the episode is the clash between Angela and Michael as their tensions boil over.

This year, the show takes it up a notch by having all the stars live under one roof, leading to revelations and drama unfolding at record speed.

Recap of Part 1

The first part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All delivered one of the most shocking reveals in the show’s history.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, having arrived separately and not seen each other in six months, and are officially broken up for good. Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda continued their fiery arguments, and speculation swirled around whether Michael Ilesanmi would finally speak for himself.

Surprisingly, many couples were not sharing rooms the first night, a fact that stunned Shaun and the other cast members. Despite their issues, Alexei and Loren Brovarnik, Patrick Mendez and Thais Ramone, Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly, and Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez seemed to be on solid ground.

In contrast, Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny, notorious for their on-screen drama, did not appear at the Tell All, fueling rumors about their relationship status.

Angela Deem and Michael’s absence on the first night added to the speculation. Angela revealed that she and Michael were sleeping apart, joining Gino and Jasmine and, Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra in this revelation.

The cast and viewers were left astounded by the number of couples sleeping apart, setting the stage for more revelations and confrontations in the upcoming episodes.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC and Max.