90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: PI reveals ‘indiscretions’ in Michael’s past in 189-page report

The results of Angela Deem’s private investigator’s report are in.

Viewers will learn whether Angela’s suspicions are correct during Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits.

A preview of Sunday night’s third installment of the Tell All shared by TV Insider teases some intense drama between Michael and Angela.

Angela has accused Michael of scamming her into entering the U.S. and suspected he had a side piece in New Jersey waiting for him when he arrived.

To put her suspicions to rest, Angela hired Todd, a PI who has been following Michael and digging up information about him online.

When host Shaun Robinson announces to the cast that Todd is present for today’s segment, Angela admits, “I’m scared to f***ing death.”

“That’s why I’m shaking. I’m scared to death,” Angela adds, trembling.

Angela Deem’s PI says she has a ‘reason to be questioning’ Michael Ilesanmi’s behavior

When Todd enters the stage and sits next to Michael, he places his report on the table as Shaun asks whether anything in his report made his “ears perk up.”

“There seem to be some indiscretions here from what I’ve learned in his past. And certainly, Angela does have a reason to be questioning some of Michael’s behavior,” Todd admits.

Michael looks uncomfortably nervous, with his face cupped in his hands as Todd proposes directing a few questions to the Nigerian native.

Todd reaches for his report and confesses, “After an exhaustive study of you … look, I’ve got an 189-page report.”

“I will say that every single thing that’s ever been mentioned about you on the internet, it took a staff of about five investigators to dig all the information up that we have,” he continues.

Todd has his paper and pen ready as he tells Michael, “Now would be a great time to do that [reveal information].”

Unfortunately, the clip cuts at that point, but it won’t be long until we get Todd’s answers.

Angela and her daughter Skyla believe Michael is a scammer, but he denies the allegations

In the meantime, Michael has maintained his innocence and claims he has done nothing in the way of scamming his soon-to-be ex-wife, as Monsters and Critics recently reported.

When a 90 Day Fiance viewer called out Michael for scamming Angela, the Nigerian native responded, “Bring your proof, and if not, Dont ever tell me such.”

Angela is adamant she has proof that Michael was using the chat group Paradise Men to obtain intel on how to use her to get a visa to the United States.

So much so that she shared a screenshot of a comment Michael liked on Instagram, which read, “We did it broda 😂.”

In the caption of her post, Angela used the hashtag #HomelandSecurity to grab the attention of the government agency.

Angela wants to declare her and Michael’s marriage null and void

Most recently, as Monsters and Critics reported, Angela filed to annul her marriage to Michael, claiming he committed fraud by marrying her to enter the U.S.

In legal documents obtained exclusively by Monsters and Critics, Angela alleged that the African native fraudulently “induced her” into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status” in the United States.

We’ll have our popcorn ready on Sunday night when Todd reveals what type of dirt he uncovered on Michael and if it affected Angela’s June 20, annulment filing.

This is certainly one episode 90 Day Fiance fans won’t want to miss.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 11, at 8/7c on TLC.