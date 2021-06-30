90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans are officially over Tiffany and Ronald

Viewers are annoyed with Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans are growing frustrated with long-distance couple Tiffany Franco and her husband Ronald Smith and they made that pretty clear on social media. The on-again-off-again couple was having issues long before they even got married and things didn’t get much better when they tied the knot or when they got pregnant.

Unfortunately, Tiffany is the one that has been carrying the financial burden for her family while living in the U.S with both her kids while Ronald still resides in South Africa.

At the start of the season, the mom-of-two complained about having to take care of their baby girl, Carly without any help from her husband, but fans are growing tired of Tiffany’s complaints since she knew what she was getting into before they even tied the knot.

Ronald and Tiffany argue in South Africa

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Ronald, Tiffany, and the kids have reunited once again in South Africa. However, things started off pretty rocky as soon as they arrived. For one, Ronald didn’t quite stock up with food for his family which was one complaint made by his wife.

However, he also got into an argument with Tiffany after refusing to change his daughter’s diapers claiming it was Tiffany’s job to do so. That wasn’t the end of it. When Ronald took them to get groceries, he didn’t have enough money to cover the cost, so once again Tiffany had to cover the expenses.

Clearly, the trip wasn’t starting off the way that Tiffany had hoped it would. However, she’s not getting much pity from fans on social media because Ronald has been that way since the moment she met him.

Fans are annoyed with Ronald and Tiffany

In past seasons of the show, fans had shown Tiffany quite a bit of support but over the years, that support has wavered, and now they have grown exhausted with the couple arguing about the same things.

While some fans are annoyed at Ronald for his childlike behavior– especially after the latest episode, other people are over Tiffany and her constant complaints.

Meanwhile, some 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are simply sick of them both and made that clear in the comments.

One particular Twitter user commented that Tiffany and Ronald should just break up and part ways, while another user called the couple toxic.



Who do you think is causing the most issues in the marriage? Is it Tiffany’s fault for constantly complaining or Ronald for not helping his wife enough?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.