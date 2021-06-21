Tiffany Franco responded to a critic who threw shade at her Father’s Day post for Ronald

Tiffany posted a heartfelt Father’s Day message to Ronald, and responded to critics who questioned their relationship in the comments. Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany and her South African husband Ronald have been fighting a lot this season on Happily Ever After? so followers were confused by Tiffany’s loving Father’s Day post on Instagram.

One critic called Tiffany out regarding how they are on the show versus what she is showing on Instagram, and Tiffany had a mature response.

She didn’t condone the ugly parts of her relationship on the show but rather owned up to why they went down.

With talks of divorce nearly every episode, viewers do have a right to question why everything seems fine between them on Instagram.

Tiffany’s Father’s Day post for Ronald came under fire from critics

The post that started the conversation, and ultimately Tiffany’s response to criticism, was her Father’s Day post, where she praised Ronald as a great father and a better man than he used to be.

The post drew criticism from viewers who are confused by the strife they are seeing on TV not matching Tiffany’s Instagram post.

In a comment that got 55 likes, one instigator said, “So you adore your husband now? A month ago y’all were saying how much y’all hated each other! (hand in face emoji).”

Tiffany responded to the criticism with a concise answer that aimed to answer the question many viewers have. Tiffany replied, “Messy immature heated fights.”

Tiffany handled the follower curiosity and criticism by stating stating some of the flaws viewers saw on the show. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Viewers will watch Tiffany and Ronald struggle more on Happily Ever After? this season

From the trailer for next week’s episode of Happily Ever After? Tiffany and Ronald will fight about Ronald not wanting to change his daughter’s diaper because he has a wife for that.

Tiffany and Ronald are also awaiting their spousal visa filing results, and they have not communicated what they will do if it doesn’t get approved. Ronald says he will not allow Tiffany and the family to leave South Africa unless he goes with them. Tiffany says she would divorce Ronald if the visa gets denied.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out the outcome of their relationship, which will hopefully be good for their children.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.