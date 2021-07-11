90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Angela Deem says Michael is not the same man she ‘fell in love with’

Angela Deem says Michael llesanmi has changed. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? took a brief hiatus last week, but it’s back tonight with more drama from Angela Deem and her husband, Michael llesanmi. The couple has been going through a hard time in their marriage after Angela decided to undergo surgery despite Michael’s disapproval.

Things got even worse between them after Angela’s surgery because she felt her husband was not supportive during her recovery, and things came to a head during their last conversation. Angela berated her husband on the phone and told him that their marriage was over.

However, in a sneak peek at the upcoming episode, it’s obvious that Michael and Angela are still not on the same page.

Angela Deem says Michael llesanmi has changed

After Angela’s latest argument with Michael, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star expressed that her husband had changed since they first met. In a preview for the July 11 episode, Angela finally decides to speak with Michael, but the conversation quickly goes sour.

“He’s not being the man that I fell in love with,” shared the 55-year-old. “I’ve had major surgery done and not to have my partner there really hurt me to my heart. What he’s showing me, not being supportive of me, I would have never married him. I don’t need a man. I’m telling you right f**king now, I don’t need one. Never have.”

Michael, in his defense, noted that his wife made it impossible to contact her since Angela had his number blocked.

“You blocked me on WhatsApp, you blocked me on Facebook, who does that?” said Michael.

“Who does that? Why not block you?” responded Angela. “When I was healing you wasn’t f**king with me.”

“You just talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, talk,” remarked Michael.

“Can you believe he said that?” responded Angela. “That’s f**king rude, I’m his wife.”

She then went on to curse Michael out and tell him “I’m an American” after he asked if she was done talking, and things only got worse from there.

Michael later shared his concerns about reconciling with his wife and admitted that he was scared for his marriage after their latest argument.

“When Angela blocked me, I’m scared for my marriage. I don’t know if I and Angela is gonna reconcile at all, because if we can’t communicate, how will we be together?” questioned the 33-year-old.

Is Angela Deem considering divorce?

Meanwhile, Michael does have every right to be concerned about his marriage because unbeknownst to him, Angela is seriously considering divorce.

After her previous blowout with her husband, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had a serious chat about what would happen if she divorced Michael. She was told that the application for Michael’s spousal visa would be thrown out and if they decided to remarry after that, they would have to start the visa application process all over again.

This information seemed to give Angela pause for the divorce, but who knows what she’ll do if there’s another argument between her and Michael.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.