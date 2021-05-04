90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Andrei and Elizabeth reveal how they survived the reality TV curse

Elizabeth and Andrei talk reality TV curse. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast are beating the odds as a reality TV couple.

Unlike many others who succumbed to the reality TV curse, Elizabeth and Andrei are still going strong.

It’s not as if they haven’t had their fair share of drama over the years, but despite the strains on their relationship, they’ve remained a united front.

One issue that threatened their relationship is Elizabeth’s family and their disdain for Andrei.

Over the past few seasons, we’ve seen some blowups between the Moldovan native and his in-laws.

But despite being very close with her family, Elizabeth has always stuck by her husband’s side.

Now that the couple has welcomed daughter Eleanor into the world, they are more determined than ever to make their marriage work.

Andrei and Elizabeth talk reality TV curse

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars had a recent chat with Us Weekly and talks turned to their relationship.

The couple explained how they made it work — while other couples put their lives on TV and it led to the demise of their relationship.

“When we first decided that we were gonna be on the show we kind of came to an agreement where we’re like, okay we have to be able to separate some of our private stuff from what we want there to be seen,” Elizabeth said. “And you have to have that time to yourself, you have to have some privacy because then it can really get to your head.”

“I mean, I’ve seen so many reality stars or anybody on reality TV where it’s just like a disaster because it just goes to their head.”

Andrei dishes on his relationship with Elizabeth

The controversial TLC star also revealed how he has protected his marriage from the outside world.

Ever since Andrei appeared on the show, he has gotten tons of backlash from fans who deem his behavior rude and brash.

However, despite the haters, the newly minted real estate agent has not allowed the outside world to infiltrate his relationship.

“You develop like a bubble that you don’t get touched by negativity from outside, and like I don’t really care,” remarked the 35-year-old.

“I think we have a special thing, I think we’ve been through a lot,” he continued. “We’ve been through long-distance, we’ve been through problems in the family; problems with money; problems with everything.

“I was like if you wanna see it, you see it. If you wanna say something over here, I accept it too, you know, like bad publicity is good publicity, I don’t care.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.