Andrei Castravet got a job? 90 Day Fiance villain holds a real estate licensee in Florida

One of 90 Day Fiance fans’ favorite villains might be the new breadwinner of the family.

Maybe not – but at least now Andrei Castravet has one less thing to argue about with his wife Libby’s family.

One of her family’s favorite things to argue about with Andrei is his choice to be a stay at home dad. Her sister Becky goes as far as calling Andrei, ‘a professional beggar.’

This choice forces Libby into the breadwinner position to support her little family. It’s safe to say this doesn’t make her father happy.

Even Andrei’s friends were shocked to hear that Andrei was sitting at home when he previously was someone very hardworking in Moldova.

Andrei Castravet’s employment has always been of interest

From his previous profession as a police officer, then as a security guard when Elizabeth met him to the trucking fiasco we watched play out on 90 Day Fiance, Andrei has tried multiple hats when it came to employment. However, he couldn’t find exactly what he was looking for in the US.

Andrei’s employment history has particularly interested Libby’s family, they famously accused him of getting run out of his country.

Her family thought he was being suspicious in dodging questions about his past but, ultimately he avoided talking about it because it involved police corruption.

Libby’s husband might be making some big bucks soon



According to the Instagram account @fraudedbytlc, Libby’s home state of Florida has granted a real estate license to 90 Day Fiance’s very own Andrei.

Obtaining a real estate license in the sunshine state is no easy task. In an effort to prevent mass saturation in the field, the coursework for the license is heavy and the test is known to be difficult.

Florida is a notoriously hard state for receiving licensure in any profession.

Basically, if you go down the path of being a real estate agent in Florida, you need to be serious and apparently, Andrei is.

It’s no secret that Libby’s family business revolves around property management. Maybe Libby’s family does really like him and now they all plan on being in business together.

Fans can at least hope that the extended family will argue less now that Andrei is supporting his small household.

What do you think of Andrei’s latest career move?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.