90 Day Fiance Feud: Ashley Martson lashes out at Deavan Clegg, threatens to ’embarass’ her

It seems Deavan Clegg just can’t catch a break, and after a very rough week, now another TLC alum has beef with the mom of two.

Deavan has already been dealing with a lot of fan backlash stemming from the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Viewers have been berating the young mom for her parenting skills after daughter Drascilla ran into the street in the latest episode.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After Deavan and her mom blamed husband Jihoon Lee for the mishap, fans on social media were livid.

But that’s not all the Utah native is dealing with at the moment.

She just lashed out on Instagram after someone revealed the identity of her ex-boyfriend, who is Drascilla’s dad.

And unfortunately, the drama is not quite over just yet. Ashley Marston just lashed out at Deavan on social media.

TLC alum threatens to embarrass Deavan

It’s not clear where this feud emerged from as it really seemed to pop up out of the blue.

But the former 90 Day Fiance alum posted a message for the 23-year-old on Instagram, and it’s clear that something is brewing.

In a series of posts, Ashley accused Deavan of bad-mouthing her husband Jay Smith’s tattoo skills.

In case you didn’t know, Jay opened his own tattoo shop a few weeks ago.

The couple has been promoting and posting about it on social media, so Deavan Clegg may have stopped by to get a tattoo from Jay.

Ashley’s post didn’t go into detail, but in the angry post, she bashes Deavan’s parenting skills saying, “Hey Deavan, worry about your f%@#ed up self and lack of parenting skills before speaking on us.”

She added, “I don’t want to have to embarrass your a** more than you already do yourself.

Ashley mocks Deavan’s lip fillers

That wasn’t the end of Ashley’s angry rant against the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star.

She had a bit more to get off her chest.

In another message, she had a lot to say about the young mom’s appearance. “Now kindly got back to your Only Fans and trying to get money for fake t*ts,” Ashley wrote.

Harsh, but Ashley wasn’t done quite yet.

In her next post, she mocked Deavan’s lip fillers, posting a close-up image of her lips with a message which said, “The moment you find out this mouth is talking sh*t.”

It’s not clear what Deavan said to spur this backlash from Ashley, but it seems we’ll have to wait and see if she has a response.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.