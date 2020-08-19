Deavan Clegg lashes out at 90 Day Fiance production after drama with Jihoon and Drascilla

This week’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode was very dramatic for Deavan and Jihoon. After a cliffhanger last week, viewers saw the incident that left Jihoon weeping on a sidewalk.

Deavan, her mom Elicia, Jihoon, and Jihoon’s parents had spent the day at a park with the couple’s children, Drascilla and Taeyang. As they were leaving, Drascilla, then 3, suddenly ran off, leaving the adults sprinting after her.

They eventually caught Drascilla and she was unharmed, but the incident sparked a wild altercation. Deavan and Elicia flipped out, obviously afraid of what could have happened to Drascilla. They yelled at Jihoon, who had apparently yelled at Elicia during the chase, and he then broke down crying.

Deavan separated herself from Jihoon pretty quickly, but Elicia was furious with Jihoon and let him know it. Viewers thought Elicia’s reaction was a bit over the top, but Deavan took to Instagram Live after the episode aired to explain.

Deavan says there’s more to the story

On her Live, Deavan said that there was more to the story than what TLC cameras captured.

“Normally, I don’t explain an episode when something isn’t seen on camera,” she said. “But it’s the fact that my mom is in tears right now that’s really upsetting because no one actually knows what happened because they didn’t catch it on camera what really happened and why we were upset.”

According to Deavan, the footage that viewers saw was actually two separate incidents from the same day that were edited together. Drascilla apparently ran off twice that day. Her first escape was caught on camera and aired on the episode, but that wasn’t the incident that caused the fight.

The second time Drascilla ran away occurred after filming had already wrapped for the night. Jihoon was supposed to be watching Drascilla while Deavan cared for Taeyang, but instead, he was on his phone. Drascilla ran off while Jihoon was distracted, sparking the fight that viewers saw.

Deavan explained the incident during her Live. “[Jihoon] was probably 10 feet ahead of me, I have the baby, it would’ve been faster for him to get [Drascilla]. I’m like, ‘Please go run after her, go get her, she’s running!’ As he’s running, he stops midway as a car is approaching Drascilla and he turns around and he starts screaming at me…he was cursing at me.”

“At this point, my mom witnesses a car basically coming at Drascilla as he’s cursing at me. And that’s what happened. And then [Drascilla] stopped, she listened and came back.”

It’s not the first time Deavan has been upset with edits

Deavan explained that she doesn’t think Drascilla has gotten a fair edit on the show. “My daughter is a good girl, guys. She really is,” Deavan said.

Some viewers have criticized Deavan for her parenting skills, saying Drascilla lacks discipline, but Deavan has decided to put a stop to that. “My kids, I’m not going to put them on TV anymore,” she said. “That’s my fault, I should have never put them on TV. I’ll own up to that.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.