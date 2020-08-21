Deavan Clegg lashes out after 90 Day Fiance fan account reveals identity of Drascilla’s bio dad

It’s fair to say that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Deavan Clegg is having a very bad week!

After getting tons of backlash for her parenting skills and for the way she and her mother treated Jihoon Lee in the last episode, another bomb has dropped.

Deavan’s daughter Drascilla has been a topic of conversation on social media for the past few episodes.

Now it seems someone has done some investigation and found the identity of Drascilla’s father.

And as you can imagine, the mother of two is very upset about the revelation.

Drascilla’s father is revealed

The TLC alum has not said much about Drascilla’s biological father on the reality show, nor has she delved into the reason for their breakup.

It doesn’t seem as if the 23-year-old reality TV star has any contact with her ex.

And it does not appear as if her daughter has any relationship with him either.

Based on Deavan’s post, the relationship was a toxic one as she shared in a recent message that she has a life long protective order against him.

Now the mystery man has been revealed although it’s not clear who first leaked the images.

The Instagram user @187anonymousgossipp posted the pics on their page.

So far, we don’t know the baby father’s name, but there are several images of him online.

Furthermore, there are screenshots of messages that he wrote dating back to April 2015, seemingly referring to his relationship with Deavan.

Deavan says the truth will come out

After images of Drascilla’s biological dad became public knowledge on social media, Deavan had a lot to say about it.

The Utah native posted a few messages in her Instagram stories blasting the person who leaked the images.

In her message, she also made it known that there is a “life long protective order” in place against her daughter’s father for a reason.

“This isn’t a game,” said the reality TV personality. “You guys did me in, you win…thanks for leaking who Drascilla’s bio dad is.”

“You guys don’t know the truth or half of it,” she wrote. “Have fun with your dumb show.”

In a message posted on Instagram stories (screenshot below), the 90 Day Fiance alum said, ” I can’t wait for you guys to find out the horrible reason I moved back to America…Truth will come out eventually.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.