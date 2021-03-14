90 Day Fiance: Fernanda Flores likes a ‘hairy’ man, compares date to her ‘type’ Jonathan Rivera

90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores returns to the dating scene. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores continues her search for true love following her divorce from Jonathan Rivera. The aspiring model has been single for quite a while now and she’s ready to get back in the game.

In the latest episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Fernanda returns to the dating scene with a hunky guy. But many couldn’t help but notice the similarities between him and Jonathan.

90 Day Fiance: Fernanda Flores enjoys night out with hot date

Looks like Fernanda Flores is ready to give love another shot. In an episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the Mexican beauty went out on a date with a guy named Robby.

Fernanda’s hunky date pulled out all the stops trying to impress her. And he sure managed to make an impression when he picked her up in a fancy Maserati. The reality star said she’s looking forward to their date, especially since she hasn’t been on one for quite a while.

It seems Fernanda did like her hot date. The 90 Day Fiance celeb couldn’t help but gush at Robby, whom she described as a “very successful man.”

Fernanda said she feels “physical attraction” to him, especially after seeing his “hairy” chest. Still, she’s holding off until she knows more about his “personality” and “mentality.”

Fernanda says she likes a ‘hairy’ man like Jonathan Rivera

In the same episode, Fernanda Flores revealed she prefers a man with lots of body hair like her date Robby.

“I love [a] hairy man,” the 90 Day Fiance star admitted.

Fernanda noted that her ex-husband, Jonathan Rivera, is also “hairy,” which she finds very sexy. The reality star knows both men have similarities in their looks. She couldn’t help but compare Robby to her former husband who she considers her “type.”

“I think Robby and Jonathan probably have familiar looks but it’s just my type,” Fernanda gushed. “That’s my type.”

90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores with her new boyfriend. Pic credit: @ferfloresoficial/Instagram

Fernanda has a new boyfriend — and it’s not Robby

Unfortunately, it looks like things didn’t work out between Fernanda and Robby. The 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram recently and revealed her new bae, Noel Mikaelian.

The couple has been spending a lot of time together in Miami and the two seem to enjoy each other’s company. Interestingly, Fernanda’s new boyfriend also rocks a beard, just like Jonathan Rivera and Robby. Fernanda definitely made it clear that she has a type.

90 Day: The Single Life streams on Discovery+.