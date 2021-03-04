90 Day Fiance: Fernanda Flores still affected by Jonathan Rivera?

90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores is currently pursuing a modeling career. Pi credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Fernanda Flores and Jonathan Rivera already went their separate ways but their names continue to get tangled with each other. The ex-couple seemed to have move on from their failed marriage — Jonathan is engaged while Fernanda is living her American dream.

But Fernanda’s segment on The Single Life got fans wondering whether or not she’s still affected by Jonathan. Apparently, the Mexican model appears to still have lingering feelings for her ex-husband.

90 Day Fiance: Fernanda Flores still holds a grudge against Jonathan Rivera

It looks like Fernanda Flores is still holding a grudge against Jonathan Rivera, over a year after they split. The 90 Day Fiance alum recently shared her thoughts about her ex-husband, particularly his decision to move to Chicago.

In an episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Fernanda proved she’s ready to love again after her nasty divorce. The reality star seemed excited as she prepared for a date with a new guy.

But her excitement was quickly overshadowed by dismay after learning that Jonathan moved back to Chicago. The 90 Day Fiance star was told her ex-husband was back in town with his new fiancee Janelle Miller.

It seemed Fernanda wasn’t expecting to hear such news, considering he refused to move when she asked for it. It can be recalled that she tried to convince Jonathan to relocate to Chicago when they were still married. However, he refused to do so at the time, claiming he already built his real estate career in North Carolina.

Fernanda ‘disappointed’ that Jonathan moved back to Chicago for new fiancee

But it appears Jonathan Rivera had a change of heart and it’s all because of his future wife, Janelle Miller. Previously, it was revealed that the 90 Day Fiance alum permanently moved to Chicago to be with his fiancee.

This seems to be a slap in the face for Fernanda Flores. In the past, she had a hard time convincing him to start a family life there.

90 Day Fiance star Jonathan Rivera and his fiancee Janelle Miller. Pic credit: @jonathan_myrealtor/Instagram

During her 90 Day: The Single Life episode, Fernanda emotionally admitted that she’s “disappointed” by her ex-husband’s move. She questioned why Jonathan was not willing to move when she was the one who asked, adding that it cost them their marriage.

She also called out Jonathan for proposing to Janelle just months after their divorce. It seems Fernanda is still somehow affected by her ex-husband, especially now that he’s completely moved on.

90 Day: The Single Life streams on Discovery+.