Fernanda Flores ditches Chicago, announces new start in Miami

90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores is giving up Chicago and is heading to the East Coast to start an ‘exciting’ new life in Miami.

The Mexican reality TV star took to her Instagram account to reveal to her fans that she is making a big move to Miami.

Fernanda didn’t explain why she decided to make the big move. After all, she has family in Chicago, which is part of the reason that she wanted to be there.

“And just like that she packed all her sh*t and move to the next chapter,” Fernanda captioned on her Instagram post showing the model posing by a moving van.

She describes being a little nervous but excited about the “big change.”

Fernanda was working as a model in Chicago and last year she revealed on 90 Day: Self-Quarantined she briefly dated former NFL player Clay Harbor, who also starred in The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Fernanda’s relationship with Jonathan Rivera fell apart fast

The fan-favorite starred in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with Jonathan Rivera. If you haven’t been keeping up with the former 90 Day Fiance couple, they announced their split in January 2019 and officially divorced last year.

Jonathan Rivera was 32 when he met 19-year-old Fernanda Flores at a club in Mexico. Although he was concerned about the age gap, he proposed to her three months later and she moved to the United States.

On the TLC series, their relationship was off to a rough start when Fernanda found another woman’s underwear in Jonathan’s house and that was only the start of the couple’s disagreements.

There was also contention between Fernanda and Jonathan because she wanted to move to a bigger city, like Chicago, but he argued that he had built a thriving real estate business already in South Carolina.

In a huge twist, after Fernanda and Jonathan split and she took off for Chicago, he ended up relocating to Chicago as well and is now selling real estate in the Windy City.

Fernanda recently appeared on an episode of 90 Day Diaries in which she admits she hasn’t had much luck dating and is still single. The reality TV star complained about American men.

“Being honest, I don’t get guys in the United States,” Fernanda told the camera. “They just want to, like, hang out, get it fast, just have sex. So I feel like I’m going to be single for a long time.”

Fernanda returns on 90 Day: The Single Life

The 90 Day Fiance star is returning in a new spin-off series 90 Day: The Single Life on Discovery Plus.

In the trailer, which you can watch here, Fernanda is seen kissing a mysterious guy in a nightclub and says she wants someone that is “independent” and “ambitious.”

They appear to argue later in the trailer so 90 Day Fiance viewers will have to tune in when it premieres Sunday, February 21 on Discovery+.

Fans won’t find her ex Jonathan on The Single Life as he got engaged to celebrity stylist Janelle Miller one year after the 90 Day Fiancé couple announced their split.