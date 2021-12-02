90 Day Fiance fans voted which couple is worse for each other, Michael and Angela or Evelin and Corey

Angela and Michael and Corey and Evelin both have dramatic relationships. But who is worse suited for each other? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couples Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi and Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas have had tumultuous and controversial relationships where they have done things that hurt the other.

Fights have been taken too far, some damage has been done, and transgressions have occurred for both couples. They still decided to carry on their relationships and eventually get married. But which of them is worse suited for each other?

A 90 Day fan page made a poll asking other viewers who they think is worse for each other between Angela and Michael and Corey and Evelin.

Well-known 90 Day fan page @90dayboomboom made a poll asking viewers, “Which married couple is worst suited for each other?” The choices were between Michael and Angela and Evelin and Corey.

Michael and Angela got 60% of the votes to Corey and Evelin’s 40%, so Michael and Angela won, but not by much.

Angela and Michael have a 22-year age difference and are had vastly different places in their lives. Michael wants to carry on his name and have a child, while Angela wants no part of it.

Corey and Evelin have seen other people while on different relationship breaks, which compounded their trust and jealousy issues. Corey’s family also doesn’t like Evelin and refused to attend their wedding.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are waiting for the results of their spousal visa filing

Angela Deem was recently on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All, where she gave an update on where she and Michael were at with the spousal visa process.

She said they have been waiting for over a year to hear word back but know that a decision could take as long as 28 months.

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers have called for TLC to cancel Angela off of the network for perpetuating a culture of domestic abuse and toxicity with how she treats Michael.

Angela has threatened Michael and her critics, who have called her out for being a bully.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.