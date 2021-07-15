90 Day Fiance: A petition has been reignited to cancel Angela Deem

Among the many and continued instances of domestic abuse, a petition to ban Angela Deem from TLC has been reignited Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem has displayed abusive and volatile behavior for the entirety of her time on the show and many viewers have called for TLC to cancel or ban her.

A petition started two years ago to ban Angela from TLC and interest in the petition has been reignited due to her recent outbursts on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

The petition has been shared across social media and by some popular fan pages in the 90 Day community.

Some people feel like TLC would never cancel Angela from the show because she delivers a great deal of drama and has a commanding presence. Others feel like she has consistently gone too far and for TLC to keep her on would mean losing a lot of loyal viewers who can’t watch abuse on screen anymore.

Calls for TLC to ban Angela Deem have picked up speed again

The petition to ban Angela from TLC can be found on change.org where the opening description reads, “Angela Deem is the epitome of an abusive partner. Dangling citizenship over the head of her much younger fiance and forcing him to cater to her whims and follow her rules–for example, prohibiting him from working due to her jealousy — she continuously abuses him before the public eye”

The petition was started two years ago after Angela threatened physical violence against Michael while she was trying to control him.

The petition goes on to plead with TLC to remove Angela for moral reasons.

It says, “TLC is promoting and giving a platform for financial, emotional, and physical partner abuse by continuing to give Angela airtime. Take Angela off the air immediately and acknowledge the harm and damage she has caused to the psyche and well-being of a young man eager to find love and get to America.”

Well-known 90 Day Fiance fan pages are increasingly tired of Angela’s abusiveness being condoned by TLC and have been promoting the call to cancel her.

@90daytrollin shared the petition in a post along with a statement that urged their followers to sign it.

The petition currently has over 3,500 signatures with a goal of 5,000.

Angela Deem continues to display dangerous and hurtful behavior

Angela’s daughter Scottie is a convicted child molester who is not allowed to be around her children (Angela’s grandchildren) or any other children. Angela was seen, however, in a video with Scottie in the background with all of the kids.

On top of this blatantly illegal behavior, Angela has gotten into fights with critics online who called her out for being a bully. Angela threatened these critics in the comments, which garnered a lot of attention.

Angela still has air time on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this season but it remains to be seen if TLC will stop her from appearing in anything else.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.