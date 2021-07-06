90 Day Fiance fans take aim at Angela Deem for allowing Scottie Deem around children

Angela Deem has come under fire from fans. Pic credit: TLC

There is no doubt that Angela Deem had a difficult life before she signed on to feature on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance.

Fans have become well acquainted with the mother’s first daughter, Skyla Deem. But over the past few months, more news has come out about her other daughter, Scottie Deem.

Recently, a video that showed blogger John Yates doing an Instagram Live from Angela’s kitchen was shared online.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the background, fans could clearly see Scottie wearing a blue shirt and looking like her mother’s twin. The video also included appearances from Angela’s grandchildren, three of whom are Scottie’s and three of whom are Skyla’s.

It led to fans questioning whether Scottie — who previously served 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation charges — was even allowed to be in the same home as her sister’s children.

As Scottie is a registered sex offender in Georgia, the decision to allow her inside Angela’s home was quickly criticized online:

“Unbelievable this is allowed by the law!” one fan wrote. “They don’t value those kids at all. What a shame,” another added.

Pic credit: @laura_be_original_/Instagram

Pic credit: @armyvets_girl2016/Instagram

Scottie was released after fraction of her sentence

When Angela first started on the show, 90 Day Fiance fans thought she only had one child. But viewers have since learned about Scottie and her criminal past.

Scottie was indicted in September of 2018 on one count of statutory rape, one count of aggravated child molestation, and eleven counts of child molestation. However, she later pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation after agreeing a plea deal over the case — which related to multiple incidents with a juvenile boy.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison, however TLC viewers were surprised to learn in August 2020 that Scottie would be released after serving less than two years.

At the time, questions were raised as to whether the release was due to overcrowding in the jails. TLC fans found out she was released when she posted a photo for Black Lives Matter on her Instagram.

Scottie has been added to the Georgia sex offender registry, with her parole ending this year.

Angela has had an uphill battle recently with fans who have knocked what they describe as her “abusive” attitude towards Michael Ilesanmi.

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers feel she should be removed from the show after her seemingly aggressive behavior.

Others feel she broke up with the Nigerian just to solidify a spot on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Only time will tell what comes of Angela’s newfound freedom.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.