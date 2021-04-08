90 Day Fiance fans think Natalie has ‘no dignity’ after she went through with the marriage to Mike

90 Day Fiancé fans criticize Natalie for only wanting the green card. Pic credit: TLC

After Natalie decided to follow through with marrying Mike after he famously dumped her on their original wedding day, fans said that she had “no dignity” and must be in it for the green card.

Fans think that in her desperation for that US green card, Natalie put aside the shady way Mike dumped her and focused on getting through what she had to obtain it.

One Instagram user said, “Imagine marrying a dude who literally sent you to the airport yesterday because he broke up with you two hours before your wedding.”

Mike didn’t show much excitement about her coming over on the K-1 visa since she notified him it was approved, maybe because they were broken up at the time.

Viewers have speculated that this relationship seems very forced on both sides and they wonder what each of them is getting out of it.

What fans are saying about Natalie

Fans of the show are saying that Natalie has no dignity after getting married to Mike under the embarrassing circumstances.

Natalie has no dignity. Imagine marrying a dude who literally sent you to the airport yesterday because he broke up with you two hours before your wedding? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/2G6MIGixKc — 90dayFeyonce (@90dayFeyonce) April 5, 2021

Many fans had a hard time understanding why she wanted to marry Mike so bad if it wasn’t for the green card. “That is a low point in her life. Can’t imagine pressuring and forcing someone to be with you. He clearly doesn’t (want to). I would have packed my s***, held my head high, and never contacted him again.”

Fans weigh in on what they think about Natalie. Pic credit: @90daywdfbtich/Instagram

Onlookers are also perplexed as to why Natalie wouldn’t just get on the flight purchased for her and return home to Ukraine. Ukraine was allowing its citizens to return home amid the whole pandemic.

Natalie could have went home. Every country, including Ukraine, allowed its citizens to return. #90DayFiance #fakestoryline pic.twitter.com/lQkMkyvmju — 90dayFeyonce (@90dayFeyonce) April 6, 2021

Other motives for marrying Mike include the opportunity to keep being on TV, to make Mike’s life a living hell, to bring her mother over for better healthcare, and some believe that it was all scripted.

One person phrased it this way, “Imagine marrying someone to buy more time to figure out your relationship but end up separated”. And according to Uncle Beau, they are already separated in real time.

Imagine marrying someone to buy more time to figure out your relationship but end up separated — Dana (@sillygoose03) April 7, 2021

What is next for Natalie and Mike?

Mike and Natalie are going to be featured on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, so fans will see how married life is going for the pair.

There will surely be more drama between the two as there are rumors of Mike DMing with fans while married to Natalie.

While there may be more going on than what is captured on TV, viewers are highly anticipating the next chapter in the couples lives.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will premiere Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c on TLC.