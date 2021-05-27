90 Day Fiance fans take aim at Angela Deem’s doctor for giving her a bigger breast reduction than she asked for

90 Day Fiance fans are furious that Angela Deem’s doctor went against her wishes during her breast reduction surgery. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans aren’t taking too kindly to Angela Deem’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, after her latest procedure.

As fans are aware, Angela has been on a weight loss journey for quite some time now. And although her results have been phenomenal, weight loss hasn’t come without its own set of challenges.

After deciding to undergo weight loss surgery, Angela also agreed to a breast reduction surgery. 90 Day Fiance fans know that this is a big deal since both Angela and her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, are huge fans of her breasts.

However, after meeting with the surgeon and understanding that her impending weight loss surgery will result in loose skin, Angela ultimately agreed that a breast reduction was necessary.

Angela’s surgeon removes more breast tissue than they agreed on

Prior to her surgery, Angela discussed her breast size with Michael and explained why she agreed to the surgery.

Of course, she couldn’t help but tease him just a bit by admitting that she flirted with the doctor.

When Michael pushed back and questioned why Angela agreed to the surgery she told him, “It’s not that I want to but he did examine them and he picked them up and he said they weigh five pounds apiece. He said that’s too much.”

Although Michael struggled to understand why she would want to go through with the surgery, Angela knew that what she didn’t want was for her weight loss to impact the perkiness of her breasts.

However, what Angela didn’t count on was that the surgeon would take more than they agreed on. Initially, they agreed to remove just one pound per breast. But by the time Angela was wheeled out of surgery, she had lost two pounds per breast.

Fans are enraged with Angela’s doctor

After learning that the doctor took more breast tissue than they had initially agreed upon, fans took to the internet with their opinions in Angela’s defense.

One Reddit user wrote how the change in plans without Angela’s consent really bothered them.

“Can we talk about how he went against Angela’s wishes of just removing one pound from each breast?” they wrote. “I understand he has a medical opinion but they are her boobs and she should have a say in their size, whether he agrees with the opinion or not. ‘They [were] too big’ no, my guy, you didn’t discuss that with her before!”

Other 90 Day Fiance fans chimed in with their opinions and agreed that it wasn’t right.

“Yes that was gross. A complete violation of her trust and body,” another user wrote.

“I would have sued this doctor…..wtf did he do to Angie…..now she has no boobs, he took too much despite Angie telling him not to make it small and him saying only one pound each will be taken off…..he should not be doing any surgeries Cant [sic] trust this doctor!!!!” another fan commented.

Although Angela’s breast reduction was drastic, and the doctor ultimately went against her wishes, there’s no denying the fantastic results of her weight loss.

